‘Big Brother’ Runner-Up GinaMarie Zimmerman Reveals Her Status for Season 28, Sparks More Returning Player Speculation

As “Big Brother” fans continue searching for clues about Season 28, former runner-up GinaMarie Zimmerman may have just added even more fuel to the rumor mill.

Zimmerman, who finished in second place during Season 15 back in 2013, took to Instagram on Thursday, June 25, 2026, to address growing speculation that she could be returning to the game this summer.

With rumors of returning houseguests circulating online, fans have been keeping a close eye on former contestants’ social media accounts. Zimmerman decided to clear up at least one question herself.

GinaMarie Zimmerman Says She Won’t Be Competing in BB28

She began her post (seen above) by writing:

“I guess I can finally spill a little tea now that it’s almost time for Big Brother… 👀”

Zimmerman then hinted at her connection to the upcoming season, adding:

“Let’s just say this stage looks very familiar. 😉”

That’s when she revealed that fans won’t be seeing her compete this summer. She wrote:

“Unfortunately, because of my surgery this year, I won’t be able to return and compete.”

Despite that disappointment, Zimmerman made it clear she’s still planning to follow along with the season.

“I might be down , but I’m not out 📺…. But, I’ll definitely be rooting for whoever takes my place and walks through those doors 🚪 🏆.”

She ended her message with one final tease, writing:

“That’s all I can say… for now. 🤐See you all on July 9. 👀🏠 🔑”

While Zimmerman clearly stated that she will not be competing due to surgery following an accident a few years ago, it was her wording that immediately caught fans’ attention. Honestly, the phrase “that’s all I can say… for now” seemed to raise almost as many questions as it answered.

Fans Immediately Started Connecting the Dots

CBS GinaMarie Zimmerman poses for “Big Brother” Season 15 summer promo in 2013

Most commenters wished Zimmerman well and accepted her explanation, but others couldn’t help wondering if her post hinted at something bigger.

One fan asked, “is this a hint for elissa???,” adding a second comment saying, “must be a bb15 returnee. that is so amazing. elissa? andy?? HELENNNN?!?!” That quickly sparked more speculation in the replies. Another person responded, “yes definitely i bet. I’ve been wondering why some of our legends are working out so much rn.”

Others focused less on specific names and more on what Zimmerman’s post could mean for the season itself.

“So there are returnees?! Sucks you can’t make it!” one person wrote. Another asked, “So is this an indication that returning players are coming?” Meanwhile, another fan admitted, “I don’t know who will return. But I am excited for BB28.”

Several viewers seemed surprised by the possibility that Zimmerman may have been contacted about returning in the first place.

“Damn they were bringing you back?!” one fan commented. Someone else summed up their theory in just two words: “All-star game.”

Of course, not everyone was convinced Zimmerman was telling the whole story.

“She might be returning she lying,” one commenter joked, reflecting the skepticism that often pops up whenever “Big Brother” rumors start circulating online.

Many fans, however, were more focused on Zimmerman herself and the fact that her surgery prevented her from participating.

“Oh Gina I would’ve loved to see you again ❤️ speedy recovery to you,” one supporter wrote. Another added, “😢😢😢 ohh G that’s stinks babe I’m sorry.”

Others shared similar reactions, expressing disappointment while wishing her well during her recovery.

“No freakin way… 😮😢,” one fan commented. Another wrote, “I know u must really be bummed! ❤️ Hope you keep healing and look forward to your hot takes on the show. ❤️”

Yep, if nothing else, the response shows that plenty of fans would still love to see Zimmerman walk back through those doors someday.

‘Big Brother’ 28 Returnee Rumors Aren’t Going Away

Let’s be real, “Big Brother” fans are experts at analyzing every social media post, interview, and random comment for hidden clues. That’s part of what makes the preseason speculation so entertaining.

While CBS has not officially confirmed any returning-player twist for Season 28, rumors have been circulating for weeks. Zimmerman’s post only added more fuel to the conversation, especially because she suggested she was unable to compete rather than saying she was never involved in the first place.

Of course, fans immediately picked up on that distinction.

It seems like many viewers now believe returning houseguests could be part of the season in some way, whether that’s a full all-star format, a mixed cast, or something entirely different. For now, though, that’s still speculation.

What we do know is that Zimmerman won’t be competing this summer as she continues recovering from surgery. Fans were quick to send their support, and she appeared to be staying positive despite missing out on the opportunity.

With the season premiere right around the corner, viewers won’t have to wait much longer for answers. Until then, the theories are likely to keep flying online.

“Big Brother” Season 28 premieres Sunday, July 9, 2026, at 8:00pm ET on CBS, streaming next day on Paramount+.

Want to see the full premiere week schedule? Check out our guide here.