‘The Valley’ Star Nia Sanchez Shares Her Thoughts on Co-Star’s Comments on Her Marriage to Danny Booko

Nia Sanchez shared her response to her “The Valley” co-star Lala Kent’s recent comments about her marriage.

The Bravo TV personality, who shares four children with her husband, Danny Booko, appeared on the June 24 episode of “Watch What Happens Live” and was asked how she felt about Lala Kent’s recent comment that she hopes she divorces Booko.

Sanchez made it clear that all is fine with her marriage despite some concerning scenes shown during the current season of “The Valley.”

“Yeah, I didn’t like that,” Sanchez shared of Kent’s comments. “I feel like, I don’t really I didn’t like that. And I don’t feel like we should encourage, be like, ‘Oh, I’m so for someone separating from their partner,’ especially when they’re kind of in the thick of it with small little ones. Like, we are working, and we love each other. And you know, I don’t think you should be like, ‘I’m rooting for separation or divorce.’”

During a recent appearance on WWHL, Kent was asked to predict which couple from “The Valley” would break up first. Without missing a beat, she replied, “My hope is that Nia leaves Danny. She’s so beautiful and kind and I just want her with someone who treats her like a baby bird. I don’t dig him, like, at all.”

Lala Kent Explained Her Issues With Danny Booko

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Kent inserted herself into the Booko marriage this season on “The Valley” after she witnessed how Sanchez’s husband talked to her during a cast trip to San Diego. Booko claimed he was only kidding, but Kent didn’t buy it.

During an appearance on Bravo’s “The Valley Aftershow,” Kent explained, “When I continued hearing it, and I continued to hear Nia asking him to please stop talking to her that way, is when I went in. She’s hanging on by a thread.”

“Here’s the thing: Danny can say it was a joke all day long, but when I left the room, and he thought he was being unseen and unheard, he continued to talk that way. It was not a joke, because if it was a joke, your wife would be laughing,” she added. “I was extremely triggered by just his tone of voice, what he was saying. I just didn’t like it.”

The “Give Them Lala” author noted that while she tried to keep her mouth shut, she just couldn’t.

“Still, to this day, I do not regret stepping in,” she admitted. “Nia thanked me. Whether she meant that or not, I don’t know. But come on, dog, at some point you gotta look in the mirror and say, like, we have to fix something.”

Nia Sanchez Was Asked if She Could Defend Danny Booko

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Elsewhere on “Watch What Happens Live,” Sanchez was put in the hot seat with a series of questions about her husband’s behavior. While she could understand why he liked negative social media posts about some of their “Valley” co-stars, Sanchez did admit there were a few things her husband did that she couldn’t defend.

Host Andy Cohen asked her if she could defend Booko being “very unhelpful” with their baby, Adelaide, while at a hot amusement park during the San Diego trip. Sanchez replied, “I don’t defend it, but he is a very supportive, helpful husband. That’s just those moments where I feel like they were highlighted because he was doing a lot during the trip.”

She also admitted she couldn’t defend how Booko made fun of Kent being “triggered” over how he was speaking to her. “I can’t defend a lot of these things,” Sanchez admitted. “I love my man with all my heart, I just can’t defend those moments.”