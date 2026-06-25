‘Big Brother’ Legend Breaks Silence on Season 28 Casting Rumors – Fans Aren’t Convinced

As anticipation builds for the premiere of “Big Brother 28,” one of the franchise’s most beloved players is putting an end to weeks of online speculation. After fans became convinced Danielle Reyes was headed back into the house, the reality TV legend released a video directly addressing the rumors. However, “Big Brother” fans are not convinced she’s telling the whole story. Check out the details in our “Big Brother” spoilers below.

Reyes Addresses Rumors

“Big Brother 28” premieres on July 9, and fans are eagerly waiting for its debut. Fans noticed that Reyes has set her Instagram to private, and she put a pause on her Cameo account.

There have been rumors going around that returning players will be taking part in Season 28. This includes Elissa Reilly and Reyes. Now, Reyes has broken her silence on those rumors that she will be playing the game for a third time this summer in a video posted on X.

While wearing a “Big Brother: All-Stars” hat, Reyes said, “First and foremost, I’m working. I’m not doing ‘Big Brother 28.’ I know, I know, I know, and I appreciate you guys hoping, but I haven’t been contacted by the producers.”

Trying to squash those rumors, Reyes continued, “I am excited that this season’s gonna be the 1000th episode of Big [Brother]. How exciting is that? I haven’t been invited to do anything for this, so you guys most likely won’t see me. So I just want to share that with you, that I’m not gonna be on the season, and just squash some rumors.”

Adding a little extra fuel to the fire, Reyes ended the video with a tease. She said, “You guys know, I would never lie about something like that.” However, did wrap up the video with that statement, while also having a smirk on her face.

Fans React to Reyes’ Video

Of course, fans were quick to jump into the comments. They aren’t convinced that Reyes won’t be making an appearance on “Big Brother” 2026.

One fan wrote, “Why it look like you’re in a hotel,” while another added, “I ain’t trusting any of you alum until the 9th.”

It continued, as this person wrote, “Yeah right girl… “working” mmmhmmm on winning that 750k iktr,” and another added, “Girl we’ll see you in July,” and a third person wrote, “This pre-recorded video with nothing in the background so we can’t figure out the date.”

These fans were ruthless, with most of them not believing the video. This fan wrote, “Big Brother players are lowkey the worst liars outside of the game,” while another added, “Idk but girl is trying to do some sort of reverse psychology on us lol.”

A ‘Big Brother’ Legend

Many consider Danielle Reyes to be the greatest player to never win the show.

She first competed on Season 3 of “Big Brother” in 2002. Her strategic gameplay and candid Diary Room sessions helped redefine how the game was played. She ended up finishing in second place that season.

Reyes came back for “Big Brother: All-Stars” in 2006, where she finished in sixth place. She also competed on “Big Brother” Reindeer Games” in 2023, where she finished in seventh place.

She ventured outside of the “Big Brother” franchise in 2025. Reyes appeared on Season 3 of “The Traitors,” where she made it to the finale.

“Big Brother 28” premieres on Thursday, July 9, on CBS and Paramount+, so we will find out then if Reyes or any other returning players enter the house.