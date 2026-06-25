SEE Johnny Knoxville’s 3 Kids Looking Gorgeous on the ‘Jackass’ Red Carpet

Johnny Knoxville endeared himself to fans with his crazy antics on “Jackass,” and in promotion of the latest offering, “Jackass: Best And Last,” he walked the red carpet with his wife and his three kids.

Johnny Knoxville Walks the Red Carpet With His Kids

Getty Emily Ting, Johnny Knoxville, Madison Clapp, Rocko Akira Clapp and Arlo Clapp “Jackass: Best And Last” Los Angeles premiere

The Los Angeles premiere was held at the Paramount Theatre on Wednesday, June 24, and Knoxville, whose real name is Philip John Clapp, was joined by those he loves most. He posed for photos in a white suit jacket and matching button-down top, completing the look with black trousers and a black bow tie. His white hair was styled into a spiky finish, and he accessorized with sunglasses.

Posing alongside Knoxville was his wife, Emily Ting, who looked gorgeous in a bedazzled black minidress with floral detail.

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Knoxville’s three children, Madison Clapp, Rocko Akira Clapp, and Arlo Clapp, posed for the cameras wearing relaxed yet stylish outfits. Madison is Knoxville’s eldest, whom he shares with his first wife, Melanie Lynn Clapp. She was born on January 4, 1996. For the event, she wore a blouse underneath a black waistcoat and trousers.

Rocko, who was born on December 20, 2009, and is the son of Knoxville and his second wife, Naomi Nelson, wore a black suit and tie with a white shirt for a classic finish. Arlo is also the daughter of Nelson, and was born on October 6, 2011. On the red carpet, she wore a black skirt and top, with ballet flats for comfort.

Johnny Knoxville Embraces Fatherhood

Getty Johnny Knoxville and his children in 2018

Knoxville has embraced his role as a father, but when he first became a dad in 1996, in his early twenties, it was terrifying. In an April 2024 interview with People, he opened up about fatherhood. “When I was 24, and my first wife, she was then my girlfriend, said she was pregnant, we’re going to have a baby. I don’t think I’ve ever had that much fear in my life,” he recalled. At the time, he was “waiting tables,” and they had no money.

When Madison was born, the moment Knoxville held her, he felt an overwhelming rush of emotions. “I don’t want to sound corny, because it sounds corny, but in the hospital, the baby was born, and she was put into my arms. Just looking at her, all of my fear went away. It just went away,” he said. “I was like, ‘I think we got this.’ And it was a wonderful feeling. Being a father is… I don’t know if there’s a greater thing, you know, it’s a responsibility, and it’s hard, but it’s great. I love being a parent.”

Knoxville is known for his special brand of comedy and daring, and oftentimes, dangerous stunts, but it is not something his children want to do. Or at least, he does not want them to follow in his footsteps! “My son did make a comment once in the car that he wants to do stunts like me one day, and my wife did not find that funny. And he knew that she wasn’t going to find that funny. He was just trying to get a rise out of her,” he in 2022.

He continued, “They’re not going to follow in my footsteps. They’re going to go to school and use their brain for something other than a test dummy.”