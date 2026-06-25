Simon Cowell & Lauren Silverman Make Rare Public Outing at the Same Event as His Famous Ex: PHOTOS

Former “American Idol” judge and Lauren Silverman made a rare public appearance together when they attended the “Sinatra: The Musical” West End Opening Night at the Aldwych Theatre on Wednesday, June 24, in London, England.

Simon Cowell & Lauren Silverman Shine on the Red Carpet

Getty Simon Cowell and Lauren Silverman

The couple, who have been together since 2012, mostly keep their relationship private, so their outing was a great way for fans to get a glimpse into it. Cowell and Silverman dressed casually for the production, with Cowell opting for a gray T-shirt and dark trousers. He carried a large brown clutch. Silverman wore a simple gray dress, which she accessorized with a statement necklace, black clutch, and red strappy heels.

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The couple appeared to be in great spirits as they posed for photos, smiling widely for the camera.

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The event was attended by other famous faces, including Cowell’s ex, actress and singer Sinitta. She looked stunning in a silver dress with matching silver sandals and a gold scarf around her neck. She also wore sunglasses, carried a gold clutch, and wore a large gold bracelet.

Getty Sinitta attends the “Sinatra: The Musical” West End Opening Night

Cowell and Sinitta dated on and off for years and are believed to still be friends. In an appearance on “Best’s Suddenly Single” podcast, Sinitta discussed her relationship with Cowell. “The man that I married was actually a lovely person. It was a bit of a revenge move at the time, but it developed into something,” she said. “But even during that relationship, it was obvious that there was unfinished business [with Simon]. It would be, ‘Well, if he’s done that, then I’ll date Brad Pitt, I’ll date this model.’ But always intentionally thinking we will be together when we stop being crazy.”

Simon Cowell & Lauren Silverman’s Relationship

Getty Simon Cowell, Eric Philip Cowell, and Lauren Silverman attend “America’s Got Talent” event

Silverman prefers to keep a low profile, although she has embraced the limelight more since the release of the Netflix show, “Simon Cowell: The Next Act,” which premiered in December 2025.

“Everyone who knows me, knows how private I am, so the past two years on this project has been such a new experience,” she wrote on Instagram. “This is something we have been working on as a family every day, and I am SO proud of Simon and the whole team. It’s terrifying but so exciting at the same time, and I really hope you all love the series when it drops on @netflix December 10!”

Silverman and Cowell are parents to one child, son Eric Cowell. Eric was born on February 14, 2014. Eric’s birth made Cowell a parent, but Silverman was already a mother to her son, Adam, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Andrew Silverman.

“It was just one of those moments where I knew it was right and that was what I wanted and that Simon was the person I wanted to spend my life with,” she said of her pregnancy with Eric, and the start of her relationship with Cowell in an episode of the “Happy Mum” podcast in June 2026, People reports. “And so, however we got there, I just believed that it was meant to be.”