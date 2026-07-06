Simon Cowell’s Mini-Me Son Eric, 12, Makes Rare Appearance in Holiday Family Photos

Reality TV icon Simon Cowell’s family gave fans a rare glimpse of his son, Eric, during a laid-back July 4 celebration. Cowell’s fiancée, Lauren Silverman, shared a carousel on Saturday, July 4, from the family’s Independence Day gathering at their English countryside estate.

In the photos, 12-year-old Eric appeared front and center, offering followers a sweet look at the usually private family moment.

Simon Cowell’s Family Marks July 4 With Drones, Dune Buggies and Pool Games

The group shot shows the “America’s Got Talent” judge, 66, with his arms wrapped around his mini-me as the extended family gathers on the lawn, while other frames capture kids racing a dune buggy across the grounds and splashing through pool games.

“An American in England,” Lauren began her caption. “No backyard BBQ, no fireworks in the neighborhood, but I’ll always find a little way to celebrate where I come from. Instead we had drones, dune buggies and water gun fights by the pool! Happy 4th of July to everyone celebrating. Home is never too far from your heart.”

Simon and Lauren Cowell Gave Fans an Earlier Glimpse at Windsor Races

The July 4th album adds to a growing stack of rare public moments for the family. Not long before the countryside party, the former “American Idol” judge and Simon spent a day at Windsor Races, where she turned heads in a green floral dress while he went with a classic black suit and dark sunglasses. The couple beamed at one another as photographers snapped away.

Who Is Simon Cowell’s Son Eric?

Meanwhile, Eric remains the center of the family’s world. Simon and Lauren welcomed him on Valentine’s Day in 2014, naming him after the music mogul’s late father.

Getty Lauren Silverman, Eric Cowell and Simon Cowell

Lauren, who legally took the Cowell name ahead of the couple’s wedding, is also mom to Adam Silverman, 20, from her marriage to ex-husband Andrew Silverman.

How Fatherhood Changed Simon Cowell’s Life

Simon has repeatedly credited his son with rescuing him. “[Fatherhood has] had a huge impact on me because I loved my parents so much, and once they left, I was kind of lost for a while, and then Eric kind of saved me. Because that love comes back a hundred times more powerful,” he told People magazine in May 2025.

In fact, the shift began before Eric arrived. “After I lost my parents, I genuinely felt … I would never feel that kind of love for anyone ever again. I thought that was it … until I saw the scan of [Eric] for the first time,” he shared on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” in May 2021.

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“From that moment I saw the scan, I was like ‘That is it, I’m besotted.’ Now, I cannot imagine my life without him.”

Simon Cowell Calls Eric the ‘Best Thing’ That Ever Happened to Him

The father-son dynamic took center stage when Netflix released “Simon Cowell: The Next Act” in December 2025, giving viewers their closest look yet at the duo.

“The best thing that ever, ever happened in my life was having my son,” Cowell said on the show, as per NBC. “It’s been so much fun, because I’ve been able to relive my childhood through Eric.”

Between the drones, the dune buggies and the water guns, Saturday proved the point all over again.