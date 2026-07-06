Jon Gosselin’s Wife Shows Support for Collin Gosselin Amid Ongoing Rift With Kate

Stephanie Gosselin is publicly showing her support for stepson Collin Gosselin as tensions between the 22-year-old and his estranged mother, Kate Gosselin, continue to play out in the public eye.

On Saturday, July 4, Stephanie reshared Collin’s Independence Day Instagram post to her own Stories after he thanked members of the U.S. military for their service.

The post featured several photos of Collin captaining a boat off the coast of Newport Beach, California, while marking the holiday.

Stephanie’s Heartfelt Message

Stephanie, who married Jon Gosselin in November 2025, accompanied the repost with a heartfelt message celebrating Collin.

“Love seeing you live the life you always deserved,” she wrote.

She followed that message with another Instagram Stories post encouraging him to continue moving forward.

“And again, LIVE YOUR LIFE!” she wrote, adding Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue by Toby Keith in honor of the Fourth of July.

Stephanie’s public show of support comes as Collin remains estranged from his mother.

Over the years, he has frequently spoken about his close relationship with his father and those who have supported him, including Jon’s former longtime partner, Colleen Conrad.

Collin has previously referred to Conrad as his “real mom,” a reflection of the bond they developed during her relationship with Jon, which lasted from 2014 until 2021.

Collin and Kate Have a Difficult Relationship

Meanwhile, Kate recently addressed questions surrounding her son after followers flooded the comments of one of her TikTok videos with inquiries about his latest public remarks.

The video itself centered on updates about her rescue dog, Koda, as well as a minor foot injury she was recovering from.

However, many commenters instead focused on Collin’s recent podcast appearance, during which he discussed his forthcoming memoir, “In the Shadow of Eight: Surviving the Reality of My Childhood.”

Ahead of the book’s release, Collin said he would like his mother to participate in a lie detector test.

One commenter suggested Kate should sue her son for defamation if she believes the allegations he has made are untrue.

“I can’t bc I’m a public figure,” Kate replied. “Rules are different unfortunately. Or I def would!”

Another follower directly asked whether she would agree to take the lie detector test Collin had proposed.

“Ha!” she responded.

Kate later expanded on her reasoning while discussing the legal challenges involved in cases involving public figures.

“Malice is one of the hardest things to prove. I tried :(,” she wrote.

She added in another comment, “The rules are different for ppl in the public eye. I consulted a high power LA attorney (you’ve definitely heard of him) years ago when other ppl were putting crazy stuff out there and that’s what he said. The courts don’t honor it if you’re in the public eye :(.”

Collin has said his upcoming memoir will tell his story from his own perspective after years of growing up in the spotlight.

“For a long time, I wasn’t sure I’d ever tell this story,” he previously wrote while announcing the project. “Growing up, millions of people watched my life on television. People felt like they knew me. They knew my family. They watched me grow up. But there was so much they never saw.”

As anticipation builds for the memoir’s release, Stephanie’s latest social media posts make it clear where she stands, offering Collin another public message of encouragement as his family’s long-running conflict continues.