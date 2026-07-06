‘Gorgeous’ Bebe Rexha on Fire in Tiny Leather Shorts & Fishnet Tights

Talented singer Bebe Rexha put on a fierce display for a performance on July 4th.

The “New Religion” hitmaker, who has appeared on “The Voice” several times as a “Comeback Stage” coach or celebrity advisor, recently released her first independent album, “Dirty Blonde,” with huge buzz.

Prior to forging a new path, Rexha enjoyed huge success as part of a major label. To date, the 36-year-old star has four songs with over 1 billion Spotify streams, four GRAMMY nominations, and major collaborations with Cardi B, David Guetta, Dolly Parton, and G-Eazy.

In 2017, Rexha teamed up with the country duo Florida Georgia Line to release the smash “Meant to Be.” A career-defining hit, the song is the most-streamed country song of all-time on Spotify. It also became the best-selling country song of the 2010s in America.

Bebe Rexha Wows in Leather Ensemble

As Rexha continues to promote her new album “Dirty Blonde,” she is upping her fashion game.

In an Instagram post shared yesterday, on July 5, the blonde beauty uploaded a carousel that documented her latest performance.

In the photos, Rexha wowed in a blue tank top embroidered with gems all over. She tucked the attire into her high-waisted black leather shorts with circular silver studs.

Rexha teamed the ensemble with black leather lace-up boots and fishnet tights of the same color. She covered herself in a fluffy white shoulder wrap and wore her platinum blonde hair down in a bob.

The music star accessorized herself with a leopard-print fingerless glove and a necklace that spelled “Dirty Blonde.” She rocked acrylic nails and large red sunglasses.

In the first photo, Rexha was captured from the thighs up in front of a dark sky outdoors. In the following pic, she was snapped from behind, looking over her shoulder.

Rexha took a group pic with her dancers, posing in the middle, and appeared with a huge smile as she was photographed performing on stage.

“Hope u had a gorgeous 4th,” she wrote in her caption, adding the red, white, and blue emoji.

Bebe’s Followers Appeared With Full Support

With a loyal following of 11.7 million, her Instagram followers rushed to the comments section to share their support.

“Absolutely gorgeous beautiful,” one user wrote.

“WOWWW MY LIVING ICON!!!” another person shared.

“Sign says no smoking but you were smoking hot,” a third observed.

“You ATE girl,” a fourth said.

“My girl,” another fan shared, adding the flame emoji.

Is Bebe Rexha Going on Tour?

With her new album out, many have wondered whether Rexha will be taking her songs on the road.

In an interview with EUPHORIA. last month, she revealed she was still working out the “logistics.”

‘I’m working on that right now, so fingers crossed. But it takes a lot of work — all the logistics. I’m trying to focus on the creative side, while we figure out the logistical part,” she admitted.

“For me, the most fun part is things like: what does the show start with? What am I bringing in from the past? How am I tweaking older songs? Can I make medleys? Am I going to remake the whole production? What do I end the show with? How am I doing the new songs? It’s really fun because you get to reimagine a lot of the older songs.”