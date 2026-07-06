Nicole Polizzi’s New Family Photos Are Getting Attention for the 1 Person Who Isn’t in Them

“Jersey Shore: Family Vacation” star Nicole Polizzi took to Instagram to share a rare carousel of family photos, but eagle-eyed fans quickly noticed one familiar face was missing from the lineup.

The photos were taken on July 4, when the reality television star hosted a gathering of family and friends to celebrate Independence Day. The post captured several moments from the celebration, offering fans a look at how she spent the holiday with those closest to her.

Who Was Missing From Nicole Polizzi’s New Family Photos?

Nicole Polizzi spent the Fourth of July hosting family and friends at the Jersey Shore home she shares with husband Jionni LaValle. Despite the state’s triple-digit temperatures, everyone appeared cool and comfortable in an Instagram slideshow that gave fans a glimpse into the couple’s holiday celebration.

The photos began with Polizzi enjoying some pool time with her only daughter Giovanna, 11. Mother and daughter looked cute and cool as they floated in the crystal blue water.

Following that was a solo snapshot of her youngest son, Angelo, 7, who wore a life jacket while enjoying a boat ride. In a third photo, Polizzi cuddled with the little boy.

A fourth image showed Giovanna showing off her skills as a flyer. She has been enrolled in competitive gymnastics for years and Polizzi is a proud cheer mom.

The final photo was a sweet snapshot of the “Jersey Shore” star and LaValle. The couple has been married for 11 years.

Missing from the carousel of photos was Polizzi’s oldest son, Lorenzo. When a fan asked in the post’s comments section, “Omg no Lorenzo?! Is he in his too-cool phase ?! Lol. Great pics!”

The reality show star responded, “He said ‘Don’t post me, MOM.'”

‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ Fans Responded to the Sweet Snapshots

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Fans of the MTV star couldn’t help but comment on the new photo series. They shared their remarks in the post’s comments section.

“You look beautiful and happy, Nicole!” wrote one follower. A second penned, “You and sissy look like sisters!!”

“You’re so blessed Mawma. We’re all so proud of you. Y’all got everything you wanted and more,” exclaimed a third fan.

“Love the pics. I wore almost the same shirt as your husband. My son wanted nothing to do with photos either. He’s 12,” noted a fourth follower.

Will Nicole Polizzi Continue With ‘Jersey Shore’ Once the Season Ends on MTV?

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Nicole Polizzi told Hot 97’s Nessa that the end of the series‘ MTV run is “bittersweet. We were on MTV for a long time.”

“We started in 2009,” she added. “Seventeen years.”

“I feel like we had such a long run with MTV. They’ve been our family for so long,” Polizzi continued.

“Also I feel like we’re ready for a new chapter. I know we are not done filming.”

“We always said we wanted to do this show until we were old people in a nursing home,” she concluded. “We just have to figure out what’s next. But I mean, we are so grateful for the time that we did have with MTV.”

“Jersey Shore: Family Vacation” airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.