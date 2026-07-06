Hilary Duff Sends Fans Into a Frenzy in Soaking Wet Tank Top & Panties Ad Campaign

Singer and actress Hilary Duff sent fans into a frenzy with her latest ad campaign for Bath & Body Works.

The former Disney Channel star, who famously played Lizzie McGuire in the hit show of the same name, has recently launched a comeback in music.

In February, Duff released her first album in over 10 years, “Luck… or Something.” The record, which featured singles “Mature” and “Roommates,” debuted at No. 3 on the US Billboard 200 and No. 5 on the UK Albums Chart. In Canada and Australia, Duff reached the top spot.

Currently, Duff is embarking on her “The Lucky Me Tour” across North America. While in the middle of performing in arenas each night, the 38-year-old mom-of-four has launched a new ad campaign with beauty retailer Bath & Body Works.

Hilary Duff Poses for Bath & Body Works

In an Instagram post shared today, on July 6, Duff posed for a variety of products.

In the first slide, the “Come Clean” hitmaker appeared topless in a close-up shot. Holding on to Fruit Fusion Smooth & Soothe Body Cream, Duff gazed over her shoulder while sporting wet hair.

In the following slide, the “Material Girls” actor flashed a radiant smile while poking her tongue out. Duff showed off her short red nails, which were painted with red polish.

While posing in a white tank top and panties, Duff was captured getting wet while holding their Fruit Fusion All Day Moisture Body Wash.

Meanwhile, while promoting the Fruit Fusion Berry Bliss perfume mist, Duff held on to the product under her chin while smiling with her eyes closed. She held on to her soaking wet tank top and showed off her butterfly tattoo on her hip.

“Tempted with Fruit Fusion by @bathandbodyworks Deliciously hydrating,” Duff wrote in her caption.

Fans Praise ‘Gorgeous’ Pics From Duff

Sharing the update with her 28.1 million followers, Duff’s fans were quick to react to the campaign.

“Going to my store after work! Can’t believe one of my favorite brands is working with one of my favorite artists!!” one user wrote.

“Can’t wait to smell this collection,” another person shared.

Meanwhile, many were obsessed with the pics.

“Omg you’re perfect,” one fan expressed.

“This is what dreams are made of,” another insisted.

“These are gorgeous!” a third remarked.

“MAJOR!!!!!!!!!!!!!!” a fourth said.

Why Hilary Duff teamed up with Bath & Body Works

In a press release, Duff explained why she wanted to collaborate with the brand.

“For me, it’s always about feeling good in your own skin and choosing what works for you,” she said.

“I look for products that work with my routine and provide real benefits. Fruit Fusion by Bath & Body Works fits into that perfectly. The scents are joyful, the products actually deliver, and it’s something I genuinely look forward to using.”

Where Else is Hilary Duff Touring?

After Duff has completed the North American leg of her tour in August, she will visit the UK and Ireland in September for a mini run.

The following month, she will perform in Australia and New Zealand before touring Canada throughout January and February.