Remember Sonny from ‘Grease’? Here’s Michael Tucci at 80

Michael Tucci is best known for playing Sonny LaTierri in “Grease.” New photos show just how much time has passed since his T-Bird days. Now 80, the actor was recently spotted out in Los Angeles running errands in a silver Lexus.

According to the Daily Mail, he wore a white shirt, dark trousers, a navy vest, and grey sneakers. His once-dark hair is now white-gray and closely cropped, giving him a very different look from the wisecracking teen fans remember.

Who was Sonny in “Grease”?

Sonny was one of the T-Birds, Danny Zuko’s crew of greaser mates at Rydell High. Alongside Kenickie, Doody and Putzie, the guys spent their time hanging around in leather jackets, cracking jokes, and trying to act tougher than they were.

The 1978 film became the highest-grossing movie of the year, earning around $396 million worldwide, according to the Daily Mail.

It also turned John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John into global stars.

Sonny, played by Michael Tucci, was right in the middle of that whole “Grease” wave. He brought plenty of comic relief as part of the T-Birds crew. For many fans, he’s still one of the characters that instantly brings Rydell High back to mind.

Michael Tucci Then and Now

After “Grease,” Michael Tucci kept steadily working across both stage and screen.

His early stage experience actually came first. According to Broadway World, he appeared in the original 1973 production of “Godspell” at the Promenade Theatre. He later landed one of his first Broadway breaks in “Grease,” where he worked as an understudy for roles including Kenickie, Roger and the Teen Angel.

From there, Tucci built a strong theatre career. He toured in “Chicago” for three years, playing Amos Hart, the husband of Roxie Hart. As reported in the Daily Mail, he also appeared in Uta Hagen’s play “Destination,” where he played the Green Apple.

On screen, he stayed consistently busy. According to IMDb, he appeared in “The Paper Chase” from 1983 to 1986, playing law student Gerald Golden. He then joined “It’s Garry Shandling’s Show,” playing Pete Schumaker from 1986 to 1990.

In the 1990s, Tucci continued with television work, including a role in the long-running drama “Diagnosis: Murder,” which premiered in 1993.

Much later, he returned to the big screen in the 2013 comedy “The Heat.” As reported in Streamline, he played the father of Melissa McCarthy’s character.

Streamline also reports that Tucci eventually stepped away from Hollywood life. He became a high school teacher and theatre coach at St. Francis High School in California. In 2014, he directed students in “We’re the Millers.”

Michael Tucci’s Surprise Career Shift

The biggest change came after his screen career slowed. As reported in Streamline, Tucci transitioned into education. He taught drama and theatre to high school students.

This was a major shift from his on-screen persona. The actor who once played a high school troublemaker became a real-life teacher guiding teenagers.

From theatre stages to TV screens, Michael Tucci has built a long and varied career well beyond “Grease.” He moved from early stage roles into steady television work, and later continued acting across film and theatre while also stepping into teaching and theatre coaching.

But for most fans, he will always be Sonny from Rydell High – the T-Bird who brought comic energy to “Grease” and became part of one of the most iconic movie casts of all time.

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