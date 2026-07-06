Dr. Phil’s Oldest Son Jay Followed In His Father’s Footsteps

Daytime talk show fans know Dr. Phil McGraw and his wife, Robin. The pair married in 1976 and went on to welcome two sons, Jay and Jordan.

Even after Dr. Phil’s talk show came to an end, fans look forward to learning more about his family life. Jay McGraw, 46, actually followed in his famous father’s footsteps.

Dr. Phil McGraw & His Oldest Son Jay Are Incredibly Close

Dr. Phil and his wife Robin welcomed their son Jay in Texas on September 12, 1979. Jay McGraw studied at the University of Texas at Austin where he received his degree in psychology. He also earned a JD from Southern Methodist University.

Though Dr. Phil rose to prominence in the late ’90s and early 2000s, Jay and the rest of the family didn’t notice many changes at first.

“Certain elements of my family’s lives changed, but a lot of them stayed the same,” Jay McGraw told the New York Post in 2004. Our daily life is basically the same. Like the other day, I watched four movies with my parents, and that’s exactly what we did five years ago.”

As Dr. Phil’s television career continued to grow, his oldest son got involved in the entertainment industry as well. Nicki Swift reports that Jay McGraw produced a CBS sitcom in 2017 called “Class Action.” However, the project never quite got off the ground.

Like his father, Jay McGraw also is a qualified pilot. However, his interests don’t stop there. Nicki Swift notes that 46-year-old is “certified in scuba diving, earned a black belt in taekwondo, and regularly takes to the golf course to swing a few nine irons.”

Sports and athleticism seem to be incredibly important to the family, which they’re passing down to the next generation too.

Jay Welcomed a Beautiful Family of His Own

Dr. Phil’s fans know just how important family is to the talk show host. As time goes on, the bond is closer than ever before.

Jay McGraw married “Playboy” model Erica Dahm in the summer of 2006. The couple tied the knot at his parents’ home in Beverly Hills, with hundreds of guests attending the reception at the Beverly Hills Hotel. They welcomed their daughter, Avery, in 2010 and their son, London, in 2011. The family maintained their close ties even after welcoming the children.

“Just found this amazing memory with Grandma and Pops. Memories are what it’s all about,” Jay shared on Instagram a few years ago. He attached a sweet photo of his children with Dr. Phil and Robin.

London McGraw seems to be following in his family’s footsteps. In honor of his 14th birthday last year, his father posted a series of surfing photos.

“Happy 14th London! I’m so proud of you and love you so much. It’s so fun watching you be an absolute stud!! 🎉🏄🎂” Jay posted on Instagram last year.

Avery has grown into a brilliant young woman and seems to enjoy time on the beach with her mother.

Fans wish the McGraw family a lifetime of love and happiness.