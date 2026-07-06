Hugh Grant and Taylor Swift’s Friendship Comes Full Circle After Wedding Reunion

Hugh Grant was a surprise guest at Taylor Swift’s Madison Square Garden wedding this weekend and was spotted at the British Grand Prix in Silverstone on Sunday morning less than 48 hours after partying in New York City. With his wife, Anna Eberstein, in tow, he attended one of his favorite events in style, despite being one of the first guests to depart the nuptials on Friday night.

The British Grand Prix is one of the biggest events on the Formula One calendar, and ticket sales surged this year, with fans from a whopping 160 countries joining the festivities.

How Hugh Grant and Taylor Swift Became Friends

Getty British actor Hugh Grant and Swedish producer Anna Elisabet Eberstein arrive at Madison Square Garden, the venue for the wedding celebrations of pop singer Taylor Swift and pro-athlete Travis Kelce, in New York City.

Fans were shocked that Grant and his wife attended, but they’ve actually been friends for two years. Grant introduced his wife and daughter to Swift during the Eras Tour in 2024 at the world-famous Wembley Stadium. It was also widely publicized at the time that Travis Kelce joined Swift onstage during the show, and Grant’s post highlighting the sweet moment between the couple went viral. One Swiftie even offered his wife a friendship bracelet to welcome her into the singer’s fan base.

Grant’s tweet was acknowledged by Swift herself, who responded, “As a long-time Hugh Grant fan, this tweet is very important to my culture.” The two couples also spent time together after the show.

Travis Kelce’s Hilarious Mix-Up With Anna Eberstein

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Swift later spilled the tea about her fiancé’s interactions with celebrity guests during the tour on “Late Night with Seth Meyers.”

“We would do the debrief in the car after the show,” she said.

There was one awkward moment when Kelce mistook Anna for director Greta Gerwig and said, “I love Barbie! I’m just Ken, too.” Swift explained that Anna had been polite but wasn’t especially responsive to the compliment, which she joked was “out of character.”

The case of mistaken identity was solved when Kelce described Anna talking to Grant all night and called them “soulmates,” prompting Swift to correct him. He had originally assumed the pair were working on a movie together and excitedly explained the situation to Swift as she scrolled through her phone after the show. Clearly, the mix-up didn’t hurt the friendship, as the couple celebrated alongside Swift and Kelce at the wedding before jetting off to Silverstone.

Hugh Grant Heads to the British Grand Prix After Taylor Swift’s Wedding

Getty Actor Hugh Grant and his wife, TV producer Anna Eberstein walk in the Paddock before the Monaco Formula One Grand Prix at Circuit de Monaco.

The pair looked as stylish as ever, with Grant opting for a sharp blazer while Anna wore an elegant textured gingham dress.

Grant was just one of roughly 1,000 guests at the wedding, though several notable names were absent, including Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, who spent the weekend upstate; Prince William, who dodged questions about whether he would attend; Harry Styles, who remained in London; and the New York Knicks. Music legends Stevie Nicks of Fleetwood Mac and Paul McCartney also performed, making it one of the biggest events of Fourth of July weekend. Anticipation surrounding the wedding had reached such a fever pitch beforehand that fans hailed Swift’s gown as the next Princess Diana-level fashion moment.