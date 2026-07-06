Taylor Swift Eras Tour Dancer Slammed for Wearing White Dress to Wedding

“It’s a nice day for a white wedding …”

There are a few rules when it comes to attending a wedding. The main one being, don’t wear white as a guest. That is for the bride, because it’s her day after all. It especially holds for Taylor Swift, but some people are questioning if one of her guests abided by this rule.

Tori Evans, a well-sought-after dancer who worked on “The Eras Tour,” posted a video of her before Friday’s wedding in which she is wearing what looks to be a white dress. A floor-length, strapless number with a scarf around the neck.

Evans, who also starred in “The Fate of Ophelia” music video, makes a trendy outfit video with her husband, TJ Shaw.

“So it’s going to be forever…” she captioned on her Instagram, followed by two champagne emojis.

The cover photo of the Instagram Reel shows Shaw kissing her on the cheek. Another visual of the “white dress.”

Evans received a lot of strong opinions, mostly negative, but after some research, the dress color mystery was laid to rest. Kind of.

Shaw, an actor and Evans’ date to the wedding, wrote in the comments it wasn’t actually white, but perhaps showed up that way in the photos.

“DRESS IS PINK CHAMPAGNE color for everyone that doesn’t understand lighting 😂,” he wrote.

Another account made sure to mention the fact that it was indeed a pink dress.

“Tor!!!! we love a pink dress moment!!! 💘💘💘💘”

So apparently the dress is actually pink, but that still didn’t sit right with some of her commentators.

This was one of the longer comments:

“Beautiful couple. Stunning attire. However…

It is surprising that basic wedding etiquette seems to be overlooked by so many guests. As a guest, white should not be worn. Off-white should also be avoided. Traditionally, shades such as champagne and red are likewise discouraged, as they can draw attention away from the bride. Unless, that is the intent.

If you felt comfortable with your choice, that is certainly your prerogative, and I respect your confidence. However, I can also guarantee that many women at that wedding were discussing it, and a number of them were likely disappointed by the decision considering you are close to Taylor.”

Many said that even if this was indeed pink, the color was too close to white.

“Why’d you pick a near-white dress though 😭”

“Too close to white babe 😬”

“So this is a wedding dress.”

She had plenty of support, however. Many influential people complimented the couple on how beautiful they looked. Evans is a well-established dancer, too. The moves alone make for a catchy video.

She has many photos and videos on her page dedicated to Swift. The first where she’s decked out in “The Life of the Showgirl” costume.

“Just a couple of showgirls,” Evans wrote last October. “Continually in awe of this woman beside me … “

https://www.instagram.com/p/DPgqiSGjqTP/?hl=en&img_index=1

What Exactly is the White Dress Wedding Rule?

Weddings are a lot like baseball in that you have to adhere to the unwritten rules. The one that stems from Queen Victoria of the United Kingdom. She was who made the white wedding dress famous when she chose a Honiton lace gown when she married Prince Albert in 1840. Since then, it has been established in Western culture.

It could even go back further to the Roman Era (509 B.C. -27 B.C.) when brides sported white tunics. According to “The Conversation,” white represented “purity, symbolizing both a woman’s chastity and her transition to a married Roman matron.”

Evans isn’t alone in dealing with lighting and camera-flash issues when it comes to wedding-guest attire. When you’re attending the biggest “I Do’s” of — well, a very long time, all eyes are going to be on you.