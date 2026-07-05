SEE: Jennifer Lopez is Jaw-Dropping in Plunging Dress for Taylor Swift’s Wedding

Jennifer Lopez is no stranger to showstopping outfits, and the former “American Idol” judge didn’t disappoint for Taylor Swift’s July 3 wedding to Travis Kelce. The songstress took to her Instagram the day after the event to show off her dress. She captioned the set of snaps with a simple champagne toast emoji.

JLo’s dress featured a sleeveless black bodice with a daringly low neckline that cinched in her waist, making it look tiny. The pleated skirt was textured with a satiny sheen. A statement necklace was draped around the “On the Floor” singer’s neck, and she towered on platform heels.

Her admirers flocked to the comment section. One wrote, “You’re glowing Jennifer,” while another called the look “beyond gorgeous.”

Elle identified the gown as a Bach Mai work. The mag also pointed out that Jen and Taylor share a long history of friendship, dating back to at least 2013 when JLo made a guest appearance at the August 24, 2013 Los Angeles stop of Taylor’s “Red” tour, where she performed her 2002 song “Jenny from the Block.”

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Before the show, Jennifer gave an enthusiastic pep talk thanking Taylor’s crew for welcoming her own, and then told the starlet, “Thank you Taylor for being so gracious,” and added, “I feel very blessed to be able to share the stage with you.

Right before the performance, Taylor reminisced onstage about blasting Jennifer’s song in her room, calling it “my hairbrush song” and favorite one to dance to.

A decade later, Jenny made it clear she’s still a Taylor fan, calling herself a “Swifty” during a makeup tutorial to promote her JLo beauty line and saying a red lip shade reminded her of the “Bad Blood” singer.

Tom Brady Was Seen Leaving the Celebrations Early

The party was reportedly set to live on until 2 AM, but Travis’ former football opponent Tom Brady was seen dipping out early. The NY Post says he was one of the first guests to leave.

Brady and Travis faced off a total of six times during Brady’s NFL days, with Travis’ team triumphing twice.