Maren Morris Wows in Revealing Dress With Thigh-High Slit for Taylor Swift’s Wedding

Singer Maren Morris put on a jaw-dropping display as she attended Taylor Swift’s wedding alongside fellow country superstar Kelsea Ballerini.

Yesterday, June 3, many high-profile names attended Swift’s wedding to Travis Kelce. According to TMZ, the likes of Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton, Jennifer Lopez, and Bradley Cooper showed up.

The private ceremony was held at Madison Square Garden in New York City and officiated by Adam Sandler.

Maren Morris Puts on a Glam Display at Taylor Swift’s Wedding

A day following the ceremony, on July 4, Morris took to her Instagram page to share a carousel post documenting her outfit from the wedding.

In a couple of pics, the “My Church” hitmaker posed alongside Ballerini before the event. Morris wowed in a black dress that was cut out around her chest and midriff area.

The gown featured no sleeves and a thigh-high slit. Morris styled her signature shoulder-length locks down with a middle part and accessorized with a bracelet and dangling earrings.

She kept her nails short and showed off the tattoos down both her arms.

Ballerini, on the other hand, opted for a strapless, floor-length green dress with a corset-style bodice. She tied her long, wavy hair up and wore jeweled dangling earrings.

In the first slide, the pair were snapped by an open door, where Ballerini gazed to her right while placing one hand on her hip. Maren looked directly at the camera lens while resting her arm on the door.

For the following two frames, Morris posed solo. One where she was captured from the waist up in front of a table and mirror, and another closer up in a black-and-white image.

Morris also attached a photo of an embroidered handkerchief she kept from Swift and Kelce’s wedding, which featured the date, the location, their first-name initials with two hearts, and the lyrics “So it’s gonna be forever…” from Swift’s song “Blank Space” embroidered.

In her caption, Morris also referenced Swift’s hit “Love Story” in her caption, writing: “Baby just say yes.”

Fans Obsess Over Maren and Kelsea

Fans of Morris and Ballerini were quick to react to the post in the comments section, with many expressing how amazing they looked.

“I was hoping you two would go together! Love this so much. I spy a future collab between you queens!” one user wrote.

“My girls!!!! Stunning!!!” another person shared.

“Both of you look stunning,” a third remarked.

“I’m obsessed with all of this,” a fourth fan said.

“Y’all look amazing! The wedding favor is so cute,” a fifth added.

Have Maren Morris and Taylor Swift Ever Worked Together?

Yes. Morris and Swift have collaborated on music before.

Morris featured on the track “You All Over Me (Taylor’s Version)” from Swift’s 2021 album “Fearless (Taylor’s Version).”

The pair have also shared the stage on more than one occasion. The first time was in 2018 during Swift’s “Reputation Stadium Tour” to perform Morris’ hit collab with Zedd, “The Middle,” in Arlington, Texas.

In 2023, for Swift’s “Eras Tour,” Morris came out once again in Chicago to perform “You All Over Me.”