Jonathan Frakes and Brent Spiner Share July 4 Message for Trek Fans

Jonathan Frakes and Brent Spiner shared a special message for fans this July 4, commemorating two special days. The video was posted to the “Dropping Names Podcast” Instagram account.

The “Star Trek: The Next Generation” co-stars sit down with countless friends they’ve made in Hollywood on their podcast. If anyone could make the life and times of Hollywood past interesting and entertaining, it’s certainly Frakes and Spiner.

Jonathan Frakes Sends a July 4 Message to Trek Fans

“We celebrate the Fourth of July, the true meaning of what it means to be an American,” Frakes said. “We set off fireworks, we fly planes. We celebrate Brent Spiner Awareness Day.” As Frakes speaks in the video, The Star Spangled Banner plays softly in the background as fireworks go off.

“We honor the full catalog of this American hero: Independence Day, 1776 on Broadway, Independence Day 2, and that time he dressed up as a cowboy on Star Trek.” The cowboy comment references the sixth season episode “A Fistful of Datas” on “Star Trek: The Next Generation.”

Frakes’ nod to Spiner’s “Independence Day” credits is its own inside joke among Trek fans. Spiner played Dr. Okun in both 1996’s “Independence Day” and its 2016 sequel, giving Spiner a real claim to being one of the few actors with an actual Fourth of July blockbuster on his résumé, on top of his Broadway run in “1776.”

In the episode, Deanna Troi (Marina Sirtis), Lieutenant Worf (Michael Dorn), and his son Alexander (Brian Bonsall) are trapped on the Holodeck while running an old western program where the holographic characters all resemble Commander Data. The episode’s title is a play on the famous Sergio Leone film “A Fistful of Dollars” (1964) starring Clint Eastwood.

The episode is particularly near to Spiner’s heart. In an interview, Spiner said, “I had the chance to play five or six characters in a show and Patrick directed, which made it additionally fun. It’s certainly the most fun episode I’ve had to do and I would have liked to have done a show called ‘For a Few Datas More’.”

Fans Respond to Frakes’ Video

“I pledge allegiance…to the Data…of the United Federation of Planets…” one commenter wrote on the video.

“This is the only Data center I want in my life!” another commenter wrote.

“I fully endorse this message as a Trekkie! Happy Spiner and Frakes Day!! You two are world treasures!! Love you both!” A third commenter wrote.

The two “Star Trek: The Next Generation” actors seem to have a knack for feel-good, lighthearted messages. The Trek fan community certainly goes out of their way to appreciate them, too. The comments section was quickly filled with fans trading their own Fourth of July messages and their favorite Data moments.

With “Dropping Names” continuing to roll out new episodes featuring guests from across Frakes and Spiner’s decades in Hollywood, bits like this one are becoming something of a signature for the pair. This video is proof that even years off the Enterprise bridge, their chemistry hasn’t faded a bit.