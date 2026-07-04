Kelly Osbourne Writes Emotional Letter to Mom Sharon on Their First Anniversary Without Ozzy

Kelly Osbourne is holding her mother close on a painful milestone. July 4 marks what would have been her parents, Ozzy Osbourne and Sharon Osbourne’s wedding anniversary, the first since the Black Sabbath legend died on July 22, 2025, at age 76. The couple married in Maui, Hawaii, in 1982.

To honor the day, the reality TV star shared an emotional letter to Sharon on Instagram, with a heartfelt caption: “A letter to my Mother on what would have been her 46th wedding anniversary! I love you so much @sharonosbourne daddy is always with us for love is eternal!!!”

‘Today Feels Different’: Kelly’s Letter to Her Mother

In the letter, Kelly didn’t shy away from the weight of the day. “Today feels different,” she began.

“A day that was once filled with celebration now carries a quiet ache. This is your first wedding anniversary without Daddy by your side, and I can only imagine how heavy your heart must feel. There are some dates that remind us just how deeply we have loved, and today is one of them.”

Getty Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne

She offered her mother a gentle reframing of loss.

“I hope you know that love like yours doesn’t end when a life does. It changes shape. It becomes the warmth of the sun on your face when you need comfort, the memories that make you smile through tears, the quiet moments when you somehow know he’s near. Daddy may no longer walk beside you, but he will never stop walking with you.”

Finding Strength in Her Mother’s Grace

Kelly described picturing her father watching over Sharon “with that magical smile, the one that held so much pride and so much love.” She continued, “I know he would want you to see yourself through his eyes: resilient, compassionate, courageous, and endlessly loving. Every day since he left, you’ve had to learn how to carry both grief and hope in the same heart, and somehow, you’ve continued to do it with extraordinary grace.”

She added that Ozzy would be “so incredibly proud” of who Sharon is becoming, “not because you’ve forgotten him, but because you’ve found a way to keep living while carrying him with you. That takes a strength few people ever truly understand.”

A Promise to Walk Every Milestone Together

Kelly closed the letter with a promise, and a nod to her own son, Sidney. “Sidney and I love you more than words could ever hold. He may not fully understand today, but he already knows what it feels like to be wrapped in your love, and one day he will know just how lucky he is to have a nana whose heart has loved so deeply,” she wrote.

“As you walk through every first, every anniversary, every birthday, every Christmas, and every milestone that now feels different without Daddy, please never forget that you do not walk them alone.”

Getty Sharon Osbourne and Ozzy

She ended with a line honoring her parents’ decades together: “Happy Anniversary to a love story that even heaven could never end.”

Getty Ozzy Osbourne

The letter follows another raw tribute Kelly shared in February, addressed directly to grief itself.

“Dear Grief, I hate you. I hate the way you slip into ordinary moments and ruin them,” she wrote at the time. “Grief is heavy. Grief is cruel. Grief is relentless. And I am so tired of the pain.”

The New York Times reports that Ozzy’s death certificate points to a heart attack, an acute myocardial infarction, and an out-of-hospital cardiac arrest as the causes of his death on July 22, 2025, at age 76.

His daughter Aimee, who filed the certificate, also noted coronary artery disease and Parkinson’s disease with autonomic dysfunction among the conditions he had long been living with.