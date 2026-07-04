Makeup-Free Shania Twain, 60, Boasts Natural Beauty: ‘Gorgeous’

Living legend Shania Twain has boasted her natural beauty in a makeup-free photo of herself in soundcheck.

The “Man! I Feel Like a Woman” chart-topper, who was previously a key advisor on “The Voice” and a guest judge and mentor on “American Idol,” is currently overseas in the UK, opening up for British star Harry Styles on his “Together, Together Tour” during his Wembley Stadium concerts.

The residency at the iconic venue kicked off on June 12 and will finish tonight on July 4. In total, Twain supported Styles for a historic, record-breaking 12 shows.

Each night, Twain has performed in show-stopping costumes every night. Earlier this week, she defied age in a series of figure-hugging outfits by Dolce & Gabbana.

Shania Twain Goes Makeup-Free in Natural Snapshot

In an Instagram post shared today, on July 4, Twain uploaded a photo of herself sound-checking ahead of her final show with Styles.

The 60-year-old music icon kept it casual, wearing a short-sleeved gray T-shirt with the slogan, “Respect your mother!” slapped across the front.

She teamed the look with slim-fit jeans and tied her long brunette hair up in a messy ponytail. Twain opted for a black cap as she sang into a glittery black microphone.

“It’s our last show together Wembley, are you ready to go totally crazy one more time?” she wrote in her caption, adding the woman dancing emoji.

Previously Twain reflected on her final week in London, writing: “It’s our last week together (together) at Wembley… I don’t know where the time has gone. I’ll miss running up and down these ramps in stilettos!! Playing this stadium for the very first time has been one of those moments I’ll carry with me forever. But before we say goodbye, we’ve still got a few more parties together, so… Let’s go girls!!”

Fans Offer Their Appreciation

As Twain’s time on Styles’s tour comes to a close, fans sounded off in the comments section to express their love for the star.

“Hi @shaniatwain hope tonight goes well, I loved seeing you on the 17th June and you totally rocked Wembley Stadium, you are so loved here in the UK,” one user wrote.

“Thank you for rocking this country! And making history,” another person shared.

“What a blast! This residency at the Wembley Stadium will be forever remembered, Shania! Have a great last show there! I’m sure it’ll be another spectacle!” a third remarked.

“The summer of Shania has been LEGENDARY,” a fourth said.

“Have a fantastic final night,” a fifth fan added.

“Gorgeous @shaniatwain. Love you, still the one at 60,” another expressed.

Shania Twain’s New Album

Later this month, on July 24, Twain will release her seventh studio album, “Little Miss Twain.”

As anticipation for the release grows, Twain took to Instagram to reveal its tracklisting, and teased: “Some of these songs have been with me for a long time, some surprised me and a few may cause a little trouble. I cannot wait for you to hear them all.”

“Little Miss Twain” will feature collaborations with Tanya Tucker, Josh Homme, and The War and Treaty.