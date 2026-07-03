‘Gorgeous’ Shania Twain, 60, Wows Fans in Figure-Hugging Bodysuit: ‘Queen of Fashion’

Country superstar Shania Twain continues to impress fans with her outfits on tour.

The “Man! I Feel Like a Woman” hitmaker, who previously was a key advisor on “The Voice” and a guest judge and mentor on “American Idol,” is currently in the UK, opening up for Harry Styles on his “Together, Together Tour” during his Wembley Stadium shows.

With millions of albums sold, five GRAMMYs under her belt, and music that continues to inspire new generations, Twain remains on top. But luckily for fans, she’s not done dropping new material.

Later this month, on July 24, Twain will release her seventh studio album, “Little Miss Twain.” It will feature collaborations with Tanya Tucker, Josh Homme, and The War and Treaty.

Shania Twain Defies Age in Figure-Hugging Bodysuit

In an Instagram carousel shared on July 2, Twain uploaded numerous photos of herself performing on stage in London.

In the first couple of slides, the music icon wore a one-shouldered leopard-print dress with tights and leather knee-high boots.

Twain looked radiant as she accessorized with numerous necklaces and rings. She opted for a huge silver, sparkling choker necklace and wore her signature long locks down in waves.

In other snapshots, Twain wowed in an all-black figure-hugging bodysuit with matching boots. The attire featured long sleeves with fingerless gloves and jeweled detailing.

For the third look, Twain rocked a black leather bodysuit and boots. All the costumes were designed by Dolce & Gabbana and featured their signature D&G logo on many of the items.

“Man! I feel like I’m rocking gorgeous fashion at Wembley Stadium,” Twain wrote in her caption, tagging Dolce & Gabbana.

Shania’s Fans Remain in Awe

As she continues to perform concerts in show-stopping outfits, fans of Twain remain in awe and took to the comments section to praise her.

“Wow! You look great every time,” one user wrote.

“Absolute queen! What an honor to see you at Wembley!” another person shared.

“You definitely are! Insanely gorgeous outfits! Can’t wait to see you again before Harry on Saturday,” a third remarked.

“So awesome to see you out touring!! What an amazing performer you are!! And looking as gorgeous as ever!!” a fourth said.

“Queen of Fashion!” a fifth fan declared.

Shania Defends Fashion Backlash

Over the years, Twain has faced scrutiny over some of her outfits. At the 2023 CMT Music Awards, she was seen wearing a sparkling crop top and matching shorts, which drew some criticism.

However, in true Twain style, she responded with class, writing on her Instagram page: “For me fashion is a powerful tool that helps to convey my personality and express my creativity and other than getting to hang out with my friends for the night, it’s one of my favourite things about attending award shows!”

“Life is too short to wear boring clothes!! Thank you to the team behind my @cmt #CMTAwards looks.”

While hosting the 2024 People’s Choice Country Awards, Twain wore several eye-catching outfits, admitting: “You know I like to play with fashion wherever I can.”

Go, Shania!