How to Watch the Live 24-Hour ‘Disney Celebrates America’ 4th of July Event

If you’re looking for something to have on the TV throughout the 4th of July weekend, Disney has you covered.

As part of its “Disney Celebrates America” campaign, the company is putting together a 24-hour live special to commemorate America’s 250th anniversary. The celebration begins Friday, July 3, at 10:00pm ET and runs nonstop through Saturday, July 4, featuring everything from live performances and news coverage to sports, history, and 4th of July celebrations taking place across the country.

Yep, this is one of Disney’s biggest holiday events in recent memory, with coverage stretching across multiple networks and streaming services. Here’s everything you need to know before it begins.

Where to Watch ‘Disney Celebrates America’

Watching the event should be pretty easy since Disney is making it available in plenty of places.

The live broadcast will air on:

ABC

ESPN

National Geographic

Freeform

FX

ABC News Live

If you’d rather stream, the entire event will also be available on Disney+ and Hulu.

The event is being billed as a “24-hour multiplatform broadcast as part of the ‘Disney Celebrates America’ campaign, commemorating America’s 250th anniversary,” according to ABC.

That means viewers can tune in for as much (or as little) of the day as they want, whether they’re interested in the musical performances, the special programming, or just want something festive playing, while celebrating the holiday.

Here’s What Viewers Can Expect

David Muir, “World News Tonight” anchor and managing editor, will “lead coverage, guiding viewers through all 50 states alongside a powerhouse team of talent across networks.”

Throughout the broadcast, ABC says viewers will see “the majestic geography, cultural heritage and pivotal moments that define 250 years of American history, as well as Fourth of July celebrations across the country.”

It seems like Disney is trying to balance history, entertainment, and live holiday coverage instead of focusing on just one thing, which should keep the day moving along.

There will also be plenty of familiar faces appearing throughout the event. ABC notes viewers can expect “performances and interviews with leading newsmakers, including MrBeast, Reba McEntire, Tim McGraw, Brandi Carlile, Nick Jonas, and more.”

Honestly, having that mix of musicians, celebrities, and live coverage should make the broadcast feel a little different from your typical Independence Day programming.

Full ‘Disney Celebrates America’ Schedule

If you’re planning your day around specific shows, here’s the full schedule (all times ET).

Friday, July 3

10:00–11:00pm: “America the Beautiful”

“America the Beautiful” 11:00–11:35pm: “Pre-Party Across America”

Saturday, July 4

12:37–1:07am: “Nightline (Special Edition)”

“Nightline (Special Edition)” 1:07–5:00am: “GMA’s 50 States in 50 Weeks”

“GMA’s 50 States in 50 Weeks” 5:00–7:00am: “Dawn in America”

“Dawn in America” 7:00–10:00am: “Good Morning America (Special Edition)”

“Good Morning America (Special Edition)” 10:00am–12:30pm: “Hometowns & Heroes”

“Hometowns & Heroes” 12:30–1:00pm: “Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest”

“Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest” 1:00–3:00pm: “7 Wonders of America”

“7 Wonders of America” 3:00–5:00pm: “Dreamers & Innovators”

“Dreamers & Innovators” 5:00–7:00pm: “SportsCenter (Special Edition)”

“SportsCenter (Special Edition)” 7:00–7:30pm: “World News Tonight with David Muir (Special Edition)”

“World News Tonight with David Muir (Special Edition)” 7:30–8:00pm: “Countdown to Nashville’s Star-Spangled Bash”

“Countdown to Nashville’s Star-Spangled Bash” 8:00–11:00pm: “Nashville’s Star-Spangled Bash”

Let’s be real, there aren’t many TV events that offer something new almost every hour for an entire day. Whether you’re tuning in for David Muir’s coverage, the celebrity interviews, the musical performances, or the grand finale, there are plenty of opportunities to jump in throughout the celebration.

The event wraps up with “Disney Celebrates America: Nashville’s Star-Spangled Bash,” hosted by Ryan Seacrest, airing “live from coast to coast,” making it a fitting finale to Disney’s all-day 4th of July celebration.