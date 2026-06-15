Ryan Seacrest Lands New Hosting Gig, Presiding Over Show Starring Reba McEntire, Nick Jonas & More

Longtime “American Idol” host Ryan Seacrest has big plans on the 4th of July! As the host of “Disney Celebrates America: Nashville’s Star-Spangled Bash,” he’ll preside over a three-hour live broadcast featuring an impressive lineup of music megastars, including “The Voice” coaches Reba McEntire and Nick Jonas.

ABC, the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp, and ITV America Nashville announced on June 15, 2026, that they’ve teamed up for the star-studded July 4th celebration, as part of Disney’s programming initiative celebrating the 250th anniversary of the United States.

Ryan Seacrest Will Host 4th of July Bash with Help From ‘The Voice’ Alum Emily Ann Roberts & Comedian John Crist

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ABC expects hundreds of thousands of spectators to attend the July 4th event in downtown Nashville, which will be broadcast live coast-to-coast from 8 to 11 p.m. Eastern time.

At rehearsals over the weekend, McEntire told WKRN in Nashville that she’s been practicing a top-secret, grand entrance for her performance and can’t wait to celebrate America’s 250th birthday. In addition to McEntire, the lineup includes major country artists Tim McGraw, Little Big Town, and Clint Black.

Also performing at “Disney Celebrates America: Nashville’s Star-Spangled Bash” are Boyz II Men, All-American Rejects, Brothers Osborne, Elizabeth Nichols, Lauren Daigle, NE-YO, and Sublime. ABC said the show will also feature one of the largest fireworks and drone shows in the U.S., set to a live score performed by the Nashville Symphony. In addition, they’ll broadcast the patriotic fireworks at Disneyland Resort.

Seacrest will get some backup from rising country star Emily Ann Roberts, who was a finalist on the ninth season of “The Voice,” on Blake Shelton’s team. According to ABC, she will appear as a “backstage correspondent” during the live broadcast while comedian John Crist serves as the show’s “man-on-the-street reporter.”

“Disney Celebrates America: Nashville’s Star-Spangled Bash” will air live on ABC on July 4 from 8 to 11 p.m. Eastern time and can be streamed via Disney+ and Hulu, on the ESPN App, Freeform, FX, and NatGeo.

Anderson Cooper & Andy Cohen Will Host July 3rd ‘Independence Eve’ Countdown in Times Square

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The night before, on July 3, popular New Year’s Eve hosting duo Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen will host “Independence Eve Live,” counting down live to America’s 250th birthday from Times Square, per press materials from CNN.

Airing from 8 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Eastern time, the special will feature an “array of special guests — including celebrated American icons, cultural legends, and inspiring everyday heroes whose stories reflect the spirit, resilience, and diversity of the United States.”

Then on July 4th, CNN will have correspondents fanned out across the U.S. for 24 hours of “The Fourth in America: Celebrating 250.” Cooper will head from New York to Boston’s Hatch Shell to host the Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular alongside fellow CNN anchor Pamela Brown.

The annual event with the Boston Pops — complete with a “massive fireworks and drone display” — will be conducted by Keith Lockhart, and will include performances by Lainey Wilson, Chance the Rapper, and Trombone Shorty. That live July 4th show starts at 6 p.m. Eastern on CNN.