Who Got Evicted on ‘Big Brother’ Season 28 Tonight? Week 3 Live Results (07/30/2026)

⚠️ WARNING: This post is being updated live as “Big Brother” Season 28, Episode 12 airs tonight and will contain spoilers. So, keep refreshing this page to catch all the epic moments as they happen.

Yep, another live eviction night has arrived on “Big Brother” Season 28, and one Houseguest’s game is about to come to an end. Earlier this week, Head of Household Kamu nominated LaLa (LaTrice), Lyric, and Mallory for eviction. Then, after Lyric won the Power of Veto, everything exploded. Kamu called out Jason for lying to the nominees in a tea party that was supposed to be a more light-hearted event.

Lyric obviously used the POV to save herself, forcing Kamu to name a replacement nominee. And he chose Jason (shocker!). That means tonight, Jason, LaLa, and Mallory will battle it out in the BB Blockbuster competition, with one houseguest guaranteed safety before the live vote. And let’s be real, one moment can completely change the direction of the entire night. Or as longtime host Julie Chen Moonves always says: “expect the unexpected.”

The BB 28 Week 3 Recap

It’s all about the tea this week. Julie kicked off the episode with plenty of puns, and honestly, it all goes back to Jason spending much of the week banging a wooden spoon on a metal kettle while channeling his inner Josh Martinez (winner of BB19).

Now that we’re on Day 24, this eviction could completely change depending on who wins the BB Blockbuster and how the final votes fall. Mallory admitted that she feels safer sitting next to Jason because he’s already seen as a big target, but she isn’t as sure about LaLa. Drew revealed in the Diary Room that he thinks Mallory could become the “Plan B” if Jason wins the competition and comes down from the block.

Melody also told LaLa that the vote was basically 50/50 while the two were doing laundry, showing just how much uncertainty there was heading into the live show. LaLa later checked in with Angela to get her thoughts on where the house stood, but after Angela left the room, Taylor warned LaLa not to bring up other people’s names while campaigning for her own safety.

Devens and HOH Kamu discussed what would happen if the final nominees ended up being LaLa and Mallory. The two also started questioning Drew’s game and whether he was truly working with the Toolshed alliance or trying to play both sides.

Conversation continued in the backyard about what could happen if Mallory wins the BB Blockbuster and Jason stays in the game. Barrett admitted that he feels caught in the middle of the situation and realizes he may need to start making moves based on what is best for his own game. With the house already beginning to shift, this could be an important turning point for how Barrett approaches the rest of the season.

Angela also later brings up Drew’s gameplay to Devens and Dee after he campaigns for Mallory.

Honestly, with so many different conversations happening around the house, this week has been anything but simple. The BB Blockbuster winner could completely change the direction of the vote, and the remaining houseguests will have to decide who they trust before it’s time to send someone home.

Who Won the BB Blockbuster?

Ahead of tonight’s live episode, Julie gave fans a sneak peek at tonight’s BB Blockbuster competition via the official “Big Brother” Instagram account. And it was full of nostalgia for anyone who remembers movie nights in the ‘90s. The challenge, “Video Tape Tumble,” brings back the feeling of browsing shelves at the local “Blockbuster” (pun fully intended) packed with VHS tapes before picking out the perfect movie for the weekend.

The competition has the nominees carefully removing VHS tapes from a stacked tower one at a time (i.e. like a giant version of Jenga) before returning them to the video rental drop-off. Tapes that touch the ground are “out of play,” but the nominees can move and adjust both the tapes and tower as needed. Once the tower falls, the Houseguest is paused at whatever number they have achieved.

The Houseguest to successfully return the most tapes will earn safety and take themselves off the block. Yep, a steady hand could make all the difference.

BB Blockbuster Winner: Mallory

The BB 28 Houseguests Cast Their Week 3 Votes

Paramount LaTrice “LaLa” Verrett and Jason De Puy remain on the block fallowing the BB Blockbuster during “Big Brother” Season 28, Episode 12

Julie reveals that only 7 votes are needed for a Houseguest to be evicted. Plus, with Kamu serving as the current HOH, he’ll only cast a vote if there’s a tie. That means the remaining Houseguests will decide who stays and who goes. And the two final nominees (LaLa and Jason) must anxiously wait to see their fate unfold from the sidelines.

Are the cracks in alliances getting bigger? Will the house vote unanimously? It seems like every vote could end up making a difference. Here we go…

The Live Eviction Votes:

Haley votes to evict Jason.

Chuk votes to evict Jason.

Dee votes to evict Jason.

Angela votes to evict Jason.

Stay tuned…