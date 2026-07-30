‘Big Brother 28’: Who Won Week 3 Power of Veto?

“Big Brother 28” is heating up in Week 3. There was a dramatic tea party confrontation leading into another major shake-up on the nomination block.

Kamuela “Kamu” Kirk won the Week 3 Head of Household competition and quickly made his plans clear by nominating three people. But after the Power of Veto competition, one houseguest managed to secure her own safety. As a result, another became the new target.

Who were the Nominees in Week 3?

Kamu nominated Lyric Medeiros, LaTrice Verrett and Mallory Aurichio during Friday’s nomination ceremony.

Lyric was nominated for eviction for the second time this season, but Kamu assured her that she was not his target. He also promised that if he won the Power of Veto, he would use it to save her.

Kamu stated that LaTrice and Mallory were nominated, but he indicated that neither was his main target.

The nominations came amid growing tension in the house, particularly between Kamu and Jason De Puy.

The Tea Party Gets Heated

What began as a fun tea party hosted by Mallory quickly turned into one of the week’s most dramatic moments.

During the backyard gathering, Kamu confronted Jason over what he believed was a broken agreement involving the Power of Veto.

According to Kamu, he approached Jason before the nomination ceremony and offered him a deal. Kamu said that if he kept Jason off the block and Jason later won the Veto, Jason agreed to let Kamu decide how the power would be used.

“Shortly before the nomination ceremony, I had a conversation with Jason. And I offered him a deal,” Kamu said. “I said, ‘Hey, Jason, if I don’t put you up on the block and you happen to get picked and play in the Veto comp and you win, will you allow me to decide what to do with that veto?’ And he goes, ‘Dude, absolutely.’”

Kamu then said other houseguests told him Jason had made similar promises to nominees, including LaLa, and questioned whether Jason would have honored their agreement.

Jason defended his actions, explaining that he was simply playing strategically and trying to navigate a house where he believed a majority alliance had formed.

He also repeatedly asked Kamu to reveal who had given him information about his alleged plans. However, Kamu did not identify the source.

Following the confrontation, Jason leaned into the tea party theme, grabbing a tea kettle and spoon and joking about the drama.

“That’s my girl! That’s the queen of the house! Ms. Kamu, I got you girl,” he said on the live feeds.

Power of Veto Winner Crowned

The Power of Veto competition gave Lyric a chance to change the game, and she took it.

Lyric won the Week 3 Power of Veto and used it to remove herself from the block during Monday’s Veto meeting.

Kamu then named Jason as the replacement nominee.

The move puts Jason in danger just days after his tense confrontation with Kamu, while Lyric once again escapes eviction.

Jason now has one final chance to save his game.

He will compete in the BB Block Buster competition on Thursday, July 30. The winner will come off the block, leaving the remaining two nominees to face a live vote.

Jason already saved himself through the BB Block Buster during Week 2. Now he will have to pull off another win if he wants to avoid becoming the next houseguest sent home.

“Big Brother 28” continues Thursday night, when viewers will find out who wins the BB Block Buster and who ultimately leaves the game.