Big Brother 28 Live Feeds: Kamu Addresses Jason During House Tea Party

Kamu‘s Head of Household week continued to shape the game on the Big Brother 28 live feeds as he used a house tea party to explain why Jason remains his intended replacement nominee. While the gathering began as a lighthearted social event, it evolved into one of the day’s biggest game conversations. Houseguests discussed trust, strategy and the upcoming veto ceremony. According to Rob Has a Podcast host Taran Armstrong, the discussion became a focal point of Day 20. Players continued evaluating where they stood heading into the week’s next competition.

Lyric is expected to use the Power of Veto on herself after winning the competition. This would allow Kamu to nominate Jason as the replacement. Throughout the day, Kamu prepared remarks explaining why he believed Jason had not honored an earlier agreement regarding the veto. Meanwhile, several houseguests separately weighed possible voting scenarios if Jason later survives the Blockbuster competition.

Kamu Explains His Decision During House Gathering

Rather than waiting until the veto ceremony, Kamu chose the tea party to address the house about his nomination plans. After congratulating Lyric on her veto win, he spoke about wanting to play an honest game. Then he explained why he believed Jason had broken his trust.

Jason responded by disputing parts of Kamu’s account, saying he never made some of the promises being referenced during the discussion. Lala also clarified that Jason had not promised to use the veto on her, adding another perspective to the conversation. As the discussion continued, several houseguests listened without taking an active role. Meanwhile, Armstrong noted the lengthy exchange became one of the day’s defining moments on the live feeds.

The conversation also highlighted how differently players viewed the situation. Kamu emphasized trust while Jason defended his own strategic decisions. Meanwhile, both prepared for the veto ceremony.

Meanwhile, other houseguests continued comparing notes after the gathering. They discussed how the exchange could influence relationships moving forward. Although opinions varied on the strategy behind the public discussion, attention quickly shifted back to the upcoming veto ceremony. Then focus shifted to the potential Blockbuster competition, where the week’s plans could still change.

CBS Ashley Trail, Taylor Brown, Barrett Pfeiffer, Melody Morris, Yash Patel, Lyric Medeiros, Drew Campbell, Rome Seymour, Mallory Aurichio, Jason De Puy, LaTrice Verrett, Kamu Kirk, Haley Thogmartin, Chuk Anyanwu, and Julie Chen Moonves for “Big Brother” Season 28

Eviction Strategy Continues to Evolve

Away from the tea party, strategy conversations continued across the house.

Drew and Yash remained interested in keeping Mallory if Jason wins the Blockbuster competition. However, Kamu continued expressing a preference for Mallory to be the one evicted in that scenario. Dee also spent time talking with Angela. Both discussed long-term alliance positioning and the week’s possible outcomes.

Haley continued making the case for evicting Lala instead, arguing it would be the stronger strategic move for several players. Despite those conversations, Armstrong said Jason remains the house’s primary target entering the week. If he survives the Blockbuster competition, however, the debate between keeping Mallory or Lala could quickly become the next major decision shaping the game.