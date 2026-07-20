Big Brother 28 Live Feeds: Devens Appears Ready to Make Risky Veto Move

The latest Big Brother 28 live feeds focused on Head of Household Rick Devens‘ difficult Power of Veto decision. Alliances continued to shift throughout the house during this time.

According to Rob Has a Podcast live feed correspondent Taran Armstrong, much of Day 13 centered on whether Devens should remove Melody or Lyric from the block. Afterward, speculation focused on who would be named as the replacement nominee. Armstrong mentioned Rome could be the replacement nominee.

Devens Moves Toward Saving Lyric

Throughout the day, Devens appeared increasingly convinced that using the veto on Lyric would strengthen his position. Meanwhile, Lyric continued insisting that her breakup with Rome was genuine. She suggested she would protect Devens if she remained in the game.

Armstrong disagreed with that strategy, arguing that removing Lyric instead of Melody would give Rome an opportunity to campaign for votes if he became the replacement nominee. Additionally, he repeatedly suggested that leaving Lyric on the block would better accomplish the goal of backdooring Rome.

Drew also urged Devens to reconsider after telling him he believed Rome and Lyric’s breakup was staged. However, despite those warnings, Devens continued returning to the idea that Lyric would honor her promises if she stayed in the house.

Paramount Coverage of the CBS Original Series Big Brother, Season 28 premiere and move-in day, scheduled to air on the CBS Television Network and streaming on Paramount+. Pictured: Ashley Trail, Taylor Brown, Barrett Pfeiffer, Melody Morris, Yash Patel, Lyric Medeiros, Drew Campbell, Rome Seymour, Mallory Aurichio, Jason De Puy, LaTrice Verrett, Kamu Kirk, Haley Thogmartin, Chuk Anyanwu and Julie Chen Moonves. Photo: Matthew Taplinger ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Rome and Lyric’s Secret Is Exposed

Later, Rome privately admitted to Devens that the breakup had been part of a strategy designed to help Lyric stay safe. Even after learning that information, Armstrong questioned why Devens still appeared ready to move forward with the veto plan.

Away from the rest of the house, Rome and Lyric later reunited in the Have-Not room, where they kissed and confirmed they had never actually broken up. Armstrong said the moment reinforced that the breakup had been a calculated game move.

Elsewhere, Drew continued losing favor within the veteran alliance as Dee and Angela became increasingly skeptical of his loyalty. Armstrong argued that their concerns had shifted beyond strategy and into personal distrust. As a result, Drew was in a vulnerable position moving forward.

If Devens follows through with the plan, Rome is expected to become the replacement nominee. This would set up what Armstrong believes could be an unpredictable week of campaigning before the next eviction.