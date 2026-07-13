‘Big Brother 28’ Live Feeds Reveal if Week 1’s HOH Had to Renom

CBS Melody Morris, Lyric Medeiros and Mallory Aurichio on ‘Big Brother 28’ Photo: Matthew Taplinger/CBS

Reality TV icons competed for the first Head of Household of “Big Brother 28.” The opportunity can put the winner in a good position, with the house wanting to work with them to stay off the block. But if they anger houseguests with the power, then they could be next week’s target.

The live feeds revealed who won the Power of Veto. On July 13, the houseguests had the veto meeting and revealed whether the block changed.

Who Did Dee Valladares of ‘Big Brother 28’ Nominate?

CBS Taylor Brown on ‘Big Brother 28’

Dee Valladares won the first HOH competition against fellow “Survivor” alum Rick Devens and Angela Murray from “Big Brother 26.” She nominated Mallory Aurichio, Taylor Brown, and Yash Patel.

Multiple Houseguests seemed OK with Aurichio going home based on her reaction to her nomination. “I’m feeling terrible,” she said while crying in the diary room after the nomination ceremony. “I’m feeling very defeated right now, so I have to really pull myself together and win this veto and prove to myself and everyone that I do deserve to be here.”

The rocket scientist managed to win the Power of Veto. That could help her get back into people’s good graces.

The cast had the veto meeting on Monday. Aurichio used the POV on herself, and Ashley Trail took her place. Valladares told the bartender on Sunday that she would be the replacement nominee to prepare her. Trail began campaigning to save her game.

Her closest ally is Melody Morris, but they’re not in a larger alliance. Houseguests talked about Trail being the target once she’s on the block.

What Are the ‘Big Brother 28’ Alliances?

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It’s only the first week, and alliances could change after the houseguests know each other better. But they were busy forming relationships.

Valladares is in The Crossovers with Barrett Pfeiffer, Angela Murray, Rick Devens, and Drew Campbell. She’s also in the Red Corner with Devens, Haley Thogmartin, Chuk Anyanwu, and Kamuela “Kamu” Kirk. Valladares already said she “hated” Thogmartin, but didn’t put her up because of this alliance.

Of course, multiple houseguests have their eyes on the reality TV icons. Valladares being the first HOH makes them safer this week. Thogmartin, Anyanwu, Kirk, and Jason De Puy have talked about targeting them.

Valladares said in episode 3 that she wants to work with Murray and learn from someone who was already in the house. Devens was also open to working with the veterans to protect himself.

There is also a budding showmance with Lyric Medeiros and Rome Seymour, who have kissed. “I know it’s not smart because of how other people view our relationship could put a target on my back,” the attorney said in the diary room.

Other houseguests have noticed their flirting. “When I’m with Lyric, I feel calm, at home, safe,” Seymour said. “She’s unbelievably magnetic and I just can’t help myself but want to be around her.” The showmance is close to De Puy.

That means Trail, Brown, and Patel will be on the block on eviction night.