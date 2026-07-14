Prince Harry Answers What Most People ‘Get Wrong About Him’

Not often are we able to see members of the royal family truly relax and let their guard down. That wasn’t the case for Prince Harry when he stopped by the “Joe Marler Will See You Now” podcast. We really got to see the comedic side of the Duke of Sussex, and maybe even learned a little too much about what goes on behind the scenes.

To start the conversation off, Harry was asked what his occupation was. Yes, we know him as a prince, but he didn’t list that first.

The Many Titles of Prince Harry

“Full-time dad, uh, British Army veteran, Prince of England, Duke. But, uh, for today, um, I don’t know, what do you want?”

Quite the resume. They ultimately settled for “founder” of the Invictus Games. He also asked everyone on the podcast to call him Harry, or “H,” as his wife, Meghan Markle, made famous.

During the conversation, we found out that Harry loves to watch “Love Island.” He called it his favorite “trashy” television show. Now for his grooming routine, he said, “(expletive), shower, shave.” The Duke of Sussex also said he makes sure to trim his beard every five to six days, “just to keep it a little bit tidy.”

“Nothing, nothing really happening on top,” he added, gesturing to his hairline. “I get a haircut, otherwise I try not to look at what’s happening.”

Getty BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND – JULY 10: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, during the Invictus “1 Year To Go” event at the National Exhibition Centre on July 10, 2026 in Birmingham, England. Birmingham will host the games in July 2027, marking the first time the games have returned to the UK since 2014, and will introduce three new sports to the Invictus Games programme. (Photo by Aaron Chown – Pool/Getty Images)

But here’s something that really stood out. Marler, the podcast host, asked him what people often get wrong about him. It’s his hair.

Something You Might Not Know about the Duke of Sussex

“Uh, that I’m not ginger. “People think I’m ginger, but I’m more sort of like, um, sunset… auburn. I don’t know why that’s funny.”

Well now that we’ve laid that to rest …

They turned the conversation toward mental health and Harry talked about what moving his body has done for his mind.

“I mean, any form of exercise is great, especially when you’re depressed, when you’re dealing with stuff, and stressed,” he said. “Like, you’ve got to move that (expletive) around the body.”

Harry and the rest of the family returned to the United Kingdom for the first time as a whole since 2020, when they left their royal roles. On Friday, they met with King Charles, where he got to finally meet his grandchildren: Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5.

There were some concerns that there wouldn’t be a trip with the entire Sussex family because of security issues, but that was solved. It was a very private event, which was to be expected.

Despite not having the official royal title, he still embraces his family in the UK. Harry recently talked about the cute way his family pays homage to his late mother, Princess Diana of Wales. Only July 1, Diana’s birthday and August 31, the anniversary of her passing, they eat lemon drizzle cake.