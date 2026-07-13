King Charles Reunites With Prince Harry, Meghan Markle & Family

After much speculation about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s UK trip, the family officially reunited with King Charles III. A royal family reunion finally happened on Friday, July 10, with King Charles and Queen Camilla spending some quality time with Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5.

ABC News quotes a royal source as confirming that the meeting has officially taken place. According to the source, the King and Queen welcomed Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet at Highgrove House, a private family home in Gloucestershire in England.

It has been a long time coming. While Prince Harry regularly makes trips to the UK since stepping away from his role as a senior working royal, the last time Meghan and the children accompanied him was in June 2022. They visited for the Platinum Jubilee celebrations to honor Prince Harry’s grandmother, the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Royal Sussex Family Reunion With King Charles III

Getty King Charles III and Prince Harry (Photo by LOIC VENANCE / AFP)

A royal reunion has been rumored for months now, including a report that Meghan might accompany Harry for a visit to Birmingham relating to the Invictus Games programming. However, at that time, it appeared that the children would not be expected to join.

Security is always a major factor in planning for a family trip. This is after Harry lost an appeal in May 2025, challenging the British government’s decision to reduce his publicly funded security after they left the UK in 2020. Since they moved to California, the Sussexes have relied on a privately funded security team.

Despite this, the visit did finally happen this time around, with the full family flying to the UK for a warm reunion. Unfortunately, it is unlikely that any photos of the family event will be made available.

The latest reunion between the King and his grandchildren happened less than a year after Charles and Prince Harry enjoyed a private meeting, after 19 months apart. Buckingham Palace confirmed in September 2025, that the King had enjoyed a private tea with Prince Harry at Clarence House. However, no further details were available at that time.

Will Prince Harry meet up with Prince William?

Getty Prince William and Kate Middleton, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle (Photo: Kirsty O’Connor/PA Wire)

While the reunion between Charles, Prince Harry and the family seems to see an improvement in their relationship, there is still no news of a reunion with Prince William. It has been clear for some time that Prince Harry and his older brother are still keeping their distance from each other.

However, this latest royal family reunion is special for fans of the royals, especially after their ups and downs, not to mention problems with the former Prince Andrew. Whether the Sussexes enjoyed any other family reunions during their stay is unknown. It is also unknown where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stayed during their visit, or how long they will be in the UK.

It is known that Harry did enjoy another charity engagement on Saturday, where he met with Scotty’s Little Soldiers, an organization for children who have lost a parent in military service. For now, at least, a royal grandfather got to spend some precious time with his grandchildren before they fly back to the US.