Jennifer Lopez, Nicole Kidman and Anna Wintour Lead A-List Crowd in Wimbledon’s Royal Box (PHOTOS)

Wimbledon saved some of its brightest star power for the final day. A long list of famous faces filled the Royal Box on Sunday, July 12, for the Men’s Singles final at the 2026 tournament, held at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London.

Getty Nicole Kidman, wearing Ralph Lauren

On the court below, Jannik Sinner of Italy faced Alexander Zverev of Germany in the tournament’s final match.

Anna Wintour, Nicole Kidman and Sienna Miller Sit Together

Getty Anna Wintour and Nicole Kidman, wearing Ralph Lauren

Just behind Prince William and Princess Catherine, who brought along their children, sat a cluster of major names. The Princess of Wales, 44, arrived for the last day of the championships on July 12 alongside her husband, also 44, and their two eldest kids, Prince George, 12, and Princess Charlotte, 11.

Getty Princess Charlotte of Wales smiles as she attends day fourteen

As the family settled into their front-row seats at Center Court, the packed crowd rose for a lengthy standing ovation in their honor.

Getty Catherine, Princess of Wales cools down with a fan as she attends day fourteen of the 2026 Wimbledon Tennis Championships

Anna Wintour, Nicole Kidman and Sienna Miller were seated in a row together, with Miller’s fiancé, Oli Green, right beside her. Rami Malek sat on Wintour’s other side.

Getty Nicole Kidman, wearing Ralph Lauren

In front of the royal family, Dustin Hoffman took his seat next to former tennis pro Stefan Edberg and his wife, Annette. Ben Stiller and his wife, Christine Taylor, rounded out the group in attendance. Pop Icon and former “American Idol” judge Jennifer Lopez brought the style all on her own, stepping out in head-to-toe Ralph Lauren. See more photos here:

Getty Prince William, Prince of Wales, and Prince George

Getty Nicole Kidman, Dame Anna Wintour and Sienna Miller with Ben Stiller (left)

Getty Day Fourteen: The Championships – Wimbledon 2026

Getty Jennifer Lopez, wearing Ralph Lauren

Getty Prince William, Prince of Wales, and Prince George

Getty The Princess of Wales in the royal box

The star sightings weren’t limited to Sunday. The Women’s Final took place the day before, drawing its own share of attention as No. 9 seed Linda Noskova faced No. 10 seed Karolina Muchova. Noskova came out on top to claim the win.

Getty Sophie Hunter, Benedict Cumberbatch and Birgitte, Duchess of Gloucester during day twelve of the 2026 Wimbledon Tennis Championships

Earlier in the tournament, the guest list included Benedict Cumberbatch, Celia Imrie and tennis great Roger Federer, along with Jason Isaacs, Elle Fanning and Armando Iannucci.

What Makes Wimbledon’s Royal Box So Exclusive: Who Gets The Seat?

Getty Wimbledon 2026 – Day Fourteen – All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club

The Royal Box is Wimbledon’s exclusive seating suite, tucked inside Center Court at the London tournament. According to the event’s official website, it has served as a gathering spot for “friends and guests of Wimbledon” since 1922.

Inside, there are 74 dark green Lloyd Loom wicker chairs, each offering a clear view of the court. Guests aren’t just there for the match either; they’re also welcomed into the Clubhouse afterward for lunch, tea and drinks.

Getty Celebrities Attend The Championships Wimbledon 2026 – Day 14

The seats themselves go to a wide mix of people: royal families, devoted tennis fans, politicians and more. Princess Kate is a regular fixture among them.

Getty Nicole Kidman and Dame Anna Wintour with Sienna Miller

British royals aren’t the only ones who make the guest list. The official website notes that invitations also extend to overseas royal families, heads of government, notable figures from tennis, commercial partners, members of the British armed forces, major media organizations and longtime supporters of British tennis, among others.