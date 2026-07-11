Jennifer Lopez’s Quick-Thinking Bodyguard Catches Her Mid-Fall in Paris — VIDEO

Fans are hailing Jennifer Lopez’s bodyguard for his quick reflexes, convinced that he saved the singer, actress, and former “American Idol” judge from what could have been a nasty fall as she arrived at a Parisian restaurant for dinner.

In a video posted by French celebrity photographer Amar Taoualit on July 10, 2026, Lopez — who’s in town for Paris Fashion Week — was caught mid-fall by her longtime bodyguard as she stumbled on the curb, “one inch away from a broken ankle,” one fan noted.

Jennifer Lopez Was Still Smiling After Her Scary Stumble

Taoualit’s video shows Lopez exiting a black van with five other people, including her sister Lynda, steps away from the quaint corner restaurant where they were going to have dinner. Wearing a belted, cream-colored sheath dress and heels, Lopez appeared to trip on or miss the curb and couldn’t keep her balance.

As Lopez fell forward, Lynda reached out a hand, but her longtime bodyguard swooped in to catch the star, wrapping his arm around her waist as she lost her footing and stumbled back onto the street. As he steadied her, Lopez handled the near-fall with grace, smiling widely as she made her way back onto the sidewalk and into the restaurant.

Fans heralded Lopez’s bodyguard’s “quick reflexes” in the comment section of Taoualit’s post, including one who wrote, “Awww I love that! That was so sweet! He saved her ❤️ love it”

Another comment liked by hundreds of fans said, “I really like Her Body Guard He Is The Best🏆🏆🏆 .., and He Has been working for her a very long time.”

Someone else gushed, “😍😍😍 he did his job !! Love that she’s guarded well!!!”

“Oh my that could have been bad,” another fan wrote, as many others called for Lopez’s bodyguard to get a raise or bonus for swooping in so quickly.

Jennifer Lopez Has Dazzled Fans During Paris Fashion Week, With Her Bodyguard Always Feet Away

Lopez’s bodyguard has been in lockstep with her throughout Paris Fashion Week, as the “Office Romance” star has appeared throughout the City of Lights, attracting crowds wherever she goes.

In the above video posted on July 9, Lopez could be seen holding onto her sister’s arm on her right as her bodyguard remained inches away from her left side, with his arms outstretched, ready for anything.

That same night, he intervened when a fan rushed over to Lopez with hopes of snapping a photo with the superstar. As he grabbed the woman’s arm, Lopez quickly assessed the situation and told him to allow the fan to quickly stop for a pic.

In another video from July 6, Lopez’s bodyguard rushed behind her as she stopped to sign autographs, and then followed close as she made her way to the car.

In 2021, The Richest claimed that Lopez works with The Force Protection Agency, a firm that employs ex-cops and ex-military members as bodyguards. The site reported that Lopez spends $42,000 a month to protect herself and her kids.