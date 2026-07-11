Spice Girl Melanie C, 52, Shows Off Toned Physique in Cut-Out Bodysuit

Iconic Spice Girl Melanie C, also known as Sporty Spice, put on a sensational display during her latest award show appearance.

The 52-year-old, who rose to fame as one-fifth of girl group the Spice Girls in the 1990s and celebrated the 30th anniversary of their breakthrough hit “Wannabe” earlier this week, has a successful solo career and recently released her ninth studio album, “Sweat.”

Outside of music, Melanie has remained a regular face on television, competing on “Dancing with the Stars” in 2021 and serving as a coach on “The Voice Australia.”

Melanie C Looks Insane for O2 Silver Clef Awards

On Thursday (July 9), Melanie picked up the Global Impact Award at the O2 Silver Clef Awards at London’s iconic Royal Albert Hall.

At the ceremony, the “I Turn To You” hitmaker opted for a couple of outfits. In an Instagram carousel shared yesterday, Melanie documented both.

While posing with the award, Melanie wore a cut-out black bodysuit with an oversized gray blazer and matching pants. Known for her fit physique, she showed off her toned abs.

Melanie wore her long brunette hair down in waves and painted her short nails with red polish.

For her red carpet look, she donned a floor-length black gown with a thigh-high slit. The dress featured short sleeves and displayed the tattoos down her arms.

At the event, she was reunited with actor Richard E. Grant, who starred in the Spice Girls’ 1997 Spice World movie as Clifford, the group’s manager.

Melanie also revealed that fellow Spice Girl Victoria Beckham dressed her for the occasion.

‘Girl Power was in Full Effect!’

In her caption, Melanie expressed her gratitude for winning the award while honoring other winners on the night.

“Last night was a deeply inspiring evening, we celebrated the power of music therapy and 50 years of the most beautiful charity @nordoffrobbins at the Silver Clef awards. Lots of brilliant artists received awards, girl power was in full effect!” she wrote.

“Congratulations to the amazing @pink @jadethirlwall @lilyallen @rachelchinouriri @jessiej and the boys!

I was chuffed to bits and honoured to pick up the global impact award in this very spicy week.”

She continued: “Thank you so so much to the wonderful @richard.e.grant for finding time in a hectic filming schedule to present my award in full Clifford regalia!! What a legend, I love you.”

Giving a special shout-out to Beckham, Melanie added: “A massive thank you to @victoriabeckham for dressing me too.”

Fans Offer Their Congratulations

Racking up over 11,000 likes and hundreds of comments, many of Melanie’s 1.2 million followers rushed to offer their congratulations.

“Congratulations! So deserved! And you deserve even more! Icon! Next – @brits for iconic @melaniecmusic,” one user wrote.

“So proud of you! Congratulations @melaniecmusic – thank you for 30 incredible years of music and inspiration!” another person shared.

“I’m so so proud of you, congratulations!! Well deserved,” a third remarked.

“Congratulations Melanie, it’s so well deserved! I’m so proud of you!!” a fourth said.

“Congratulations Melanie!!! Very very proud if you!!! You’re AMAZING !!!!! LOVE U!!!!!!” a fifth fan added.