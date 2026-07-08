Victoria Beckham Shares Emotional Spice Girls Tribute as Group Celebrate Huge Milestone

Singer and fashion designer Victoria Beckham has honored the 30th anniversary of the Spice Girls’ breakthrough single “Wannabe” with a touching tribute.

On this day in 1996, the Spice Girls dropped their first song “Wannabe” in the UK, which was later released globally and heavily impacted the charts.

In total, “Wannabe” reached the No. 1 spot in 37 countries, including the UK, US, Australia, and Germany. At the 1997 BRIT Awards, it won British Single of the Year.

The five-piece group — made up of Victoria Beckham, Melanie C, Mel B, Emma Bunton, and Geri Halliwell — quickly spread Girl Power across the world after stepping on the scene.

Their debut album, “Spice,” became the best-selling album by a girl band ever, and to date, the group has sold over 100 million records worldwide, according to their website.

Victoria Beckham Celebrates Anniversary of Spice Girls’ Debut Single ‘Wannabe’

Three decades on, and the Spice Girls’ legacy is loud and clear in music today, with the likes of Charli XCX, Adele, and HAIM referencing them as an influence.

For “Wannabe’s” 30th anniversary, Beckham took to Instagram today (July 8) to honor the huge milestone and thank everyone for their ongoing support.

“I can’t believe it’s been 30 years since Wannabe came out! The debut single that forever changed our lives… I’ll always be grateful to have been a part of that journey,” she wrote in her caption.

“Thank you so much to our fans for all their love and support over all these years and to my @spicegirls sisters, I love you all so much!!!”

Beckham accompanied the post with two throwback pics of herself with her group members.

‘Girl Power Forever’

Fans of the Spice Girls were quick to get nostalgic in the comments section, expressing their love for the group.

“We still love you. Girl power forever,” one user wrote.

“Love these pictures! Love you all! Happy 30th Anniversary WANNABE!” another person shared.

“I will love you forever for having changed my life completely!” a third remarked.

“This song and the memories made with it was some of the best parts of my childhood!” a fourth said.

“Love this!!! ICONIC,” a fifth fan added.

Spice Girls 30th Anniversary Plans

Speculation surrounding another Spice Girls reunion, their first since 2019, continues to grow. With the 30th anniversary of their debut album “Spice” just months away, rumours have suggested the pair could be planning a tour.

In an April cover story with EUPHORIA., Melanie C admitted that doing more shows is something she would personally be happy to do.

“I think when we did the stadiums [in 2019], we were really hoping that would lead to more shows because the response was so overwhelming and incredible. It feels almost like a duty. There are so many people all over the world who would enjoy it, and for us it’s such a pleasure. It’s incredible to be up there giving that joy to people,” she said.

A residency at the Las Vegas Sphere has also been suggested in the press. Melanie stated that the offer hadn’t come in. However, it wasn’t an idea that she didn’t like the sound of.

“An offer for The Sphere hasn’t arrived in my email inbox, but I think all of us feel it would be an amazing place to do it. We just feel like that whole Spice World concept would be incredible. We could have so much fun with the creative,” she continued.