‘In the City’ Reunion Looks: See Every Cast Member’s Outfit

As the cast of Bravo’s newest series prepares to revisit the biggest moments from an eventful first season, they’re making one thing clear before a single reunion question gets asked: the fashion deserves its own spotlight.

Ahead of the first-ever “In the City” reunion with Andy Cohen, Bravo unveiled the cast’s reunion looks, showcasing everything from sleek cocktail dresses and bold designer statements to relaxed menswear and pregnancy-forward fashion. The collection perfectly captures the New York energy that has defined the show’s debut season, with each cast member bringing a distinct sense of personal style to the clubhouse.

From longtime Bravo favorites to the franchise’s newest faces, here’s a closer look at the reunion fashion everyone will be talking about.

Glamour Takes Center Stage

Bravo Amanda at the In The City Season 1 reunion.

Photo courtesy of: Charles Sykes/Bravo

The women of “In the City” embraced elevated eveningwear while still letting their personalities shine through.

Amanda Batula skipped a traditional reunion gown in favor of a white lace two-piece from Stone Cold Fox, styling herself for the occasion. The modern look stood apart from the night’s dresses while staying true to her effortless aesthetic.

Lindsay Hubbard made one of the evening’s biggest fashion statements in a vibrant satin yellow halter gown that immediately stood out in the cast photos, while Whitney Fransway opted for shimmering silver satin with matching metallic accessories for her first reunion appearance.

Georgina Ferzil also brought a personal touch to her look, selecting a nude-and-black Elie Saab dress from the Lebanese designer as a tribute to her heritage. The playful silhouette added another layer of glamour to a reunion filled with bold fashion choices.

Bravo Georgina at the In The City Season 1 reunion.

Photo courtesy of: Charles Sykes/Bravo

Perhaps the night’s biggest trend came from the show’s three expectant mothers, who each embraced bump-forward fashion rather than trying to conceal it.

Yvonne Najor leaned into the moment with a semi-sheer camel gown that celebrated her pregnancy, while Danielle Olivera chose a flowing merlot-colored dress that highlighted her growing bump. Lexi Sundin completed the trio in a fitted black halter gown that showcased her pregnancy with confidence.

Instead of following one coordinated color palette, the women embraced individuality, creating a reunion lineup filled with metallics, rich jewel tones, neutrals and bright statement colors.

The Men Keep It Modern

Bravo Kyle at the In The City Season 1 reunion.

Photo courtesy of: Charles Sykes/Bravo

While the women embraced glamour, the men leaned into polished tailoring with relaxed New York style.

Kyle Cooke arguably delivered the night’s boldest menswear moment, pairing a bright orange blazer with cream trousers for a look that immediately stood out against the reunion backdrop.

Andrea Denver took inspiration from what he described as his “dad era,” wearing a light gray double-breasted blazer over an all-black ensemble accented by luxury accessories, including a Rolex GMT II watch.

Bravo Andrea at the In The City Season 1 reunion.

Photo courtesy of: Charles Sykes/Bravo

Elsewhere, Eoin Heavey opted for understated navy tailoring, while Kenny Martin kept things classic with cream trousers, a neutral knit polo and a charcoal blazer.

Nick Barber favored a clean, minimalist combination of a white knit polo and olive trousers, and Gavin Moseley embraced a more relaxed aesthetic in a light blue short-sleeve shirt paired with crisp white pants.

Taken together, the men’s looks struck a balance between polished and approachable, complementing the more fashion-forward choices seen across the women’s wardrobe.

A Stylish Start to the First Reunion

The reunion marks the first time the “In the City” cast has reunited since cameras stopped rolling on Season 1, bringing together Amanda Batula, Kyle Cooke, Lindsay Hubbard, Danielle Olivera, Andrea Denver and their friends and partners to reflect on the friendships, relationships and drama that fueled the series’ debut.

Whether viewers tune in for the unresolved storylines or simply to see what everyone is wearing, one thing is already clear: the cast arrived ready for the spotlight.

Before Andy Cohen asks the first question, the fashion is already making its own statement.