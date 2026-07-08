‘In the City’ Star Lindsay Hubbard Drops a Hint About Future Friendship With Danielle Olivera

Lindsay Hubbard seemingly thinks her friendship with Danielle Olivera can go back to ride-or-die status, even after their blowup in front of Bravo‘s cameras. On July 7, the “In the City” star was in the audience for “Watch What Happens Live” as her co-star and friend, Georgina Ferzli, tackled a fan question.

After the fan asked, “Do you feel like Lindsay and Danielle’s friendship will ever really get back to what it once was?,” Ferzli replied that she thinks it is possible.

“I mean, what it once was is a tall order,” Ferzli admitted. “I think with Danielle being a new mom, there is hope for that. Yes, I think it’ll take time, but they have something special. Clearly, they keep coming back to each other, and we all have a soft spot for Danielle. So, yes, I think so. And I hope so.”

Hubbard could be seen nodding her head in agreement from her seat in the audience, making it clear that she is open to the idea of rekindling her once-close friendship with Olivera.

Lindsay Hubbard & Danielle Olivera Struggled All Season on ‘In the City’

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During their early “Summer House” days, Hubbard and Oliveira had a very close friendship. Things began to crumble when Olivera questioned Hubbard’s fast relationship with Carl Radke. While the longtime besties ultimately reconciled after Hubbard and Radke’s relationship ended, tensions were high when the two began filming for “In the City” last fall.

Hubbard took issue with Olivera’s past hookup with Radke and began to poke around on Google to dig up information on her new beau, Eoin Heavey, and his past marriage.

The former friends’ explosive dynamic became a main storyline on “In the City,” and things came to a head during a disastrous wedding dinner for co-star Yvonne Najor and Nick Barber.

At one point, Hubbard asked Olivera why she was even part of “In the City,” which caused Olivera to accuse her of not wanting her on the show. Olivera and Heavey left the wedding early.

Olivera recently welcomed her first baby with Heavey, a son they named Aidan.

After she posted her pregnancy news on Instagram in May, Hubbard commented, “Congrats!! Best blessing in the world! ❣️”

Hubbard gave birth to her daughter Gemma Kufe in December 2024.

Georgina Ferzli Tried to Diffuse the Wedding Dinner Drama

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Elsewhere on WWHL, Ferzli was asked about the drama at Najor’s wedding dinner. Not only did Hubbard and Olivera go head-to-head, but cast members were taking sides over Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula’s separation situation.

On WWHL, Ferzli shared, “I tried to save Yvonne and Nick’s wedding dinner. I gave a toast, tried to reset the evening, and then I think it was Danielle who came right in with the Google thing, and I was just I think there’s a picture of me like actually going like this. So, it was me. I could have saved the dinner and I failed.”

Hubbard also weighed in on the volatile situation. “I mean, it was a highly dramatic emotional night,” the “In the City” star said from the WWHL audience. “There was a lot going on. I personally was, my emotions were very high and that’s on me.”