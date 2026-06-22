‘In the City’ Stars React to the Birth of Danielle Olivera’s Baby—10 Weeks Early

The Bravo family is celebrating the birth of a new baby. On June 21, “In the City” star Danielle Olivera and her boyfriend, Eoin Heavey, announced the arrival of their first baby, a son named Aidan Santos Heavey, born 10 weeks early on Father’s Day.

In an Instagram post shared later that day, the couple revealed that their prematurely born son will spend his first two to three months in “summer camp at NICU.”

Olivera, who originally appeared on ”Summer House,” navigated a difficult first season on “In the City” as some of her co-stars questioned her fast-moving relationship with Heavey, who was in the middle of a divorce when they began dating. She had only publicly announced her pregnancy a month before giving birth.

On June 21, friends from the “In the City” cast showered Olivera with well wishes following the early arrival of baby Aidan.

‘In the City’ Stars Reacted to Danielle Olivera’s Baby’s Birth

Several of Olivera’s “In the City” co-stars posted messages following the surprise early delivery of her baby boy.

Co-star Andrea Denver called the newborn baby “a Little fighter” as he congratulated Olivera and Heavey.

“What a beautiful little fighter,” Denver wrote on Instagram. “Huge congratulations to you both on welcoming Aidan into the world. Wishing him strength, health, and steady growth over the coming weeks, and sending so much admiration to Danielle for everything she went through. May the NICU days fly by, and may you have him home in your arms before you know it. 💙🙏

Denver’s wife, Lexi Sundin, also commented on the Instagram post. “Sending you three so much love 🩵 We can’t wait to meet him 🙏🏻,” she wrote to Olivera and Heavey.

In addition, co-star Yvonne Najor chimed in with, “Congrats! We can’t wait to meet you baby Aidan 🩵🩵🩵 .”

Cast member Georgina Ferzli posted a series of blue heart emoji, and Olivera’s former “Summer House’ co-star Stephen McGee also shared heart emoji to celebrate Olivera’s baby boy.

Two More Babies Are Headed to ‘In the City’

Olivera’s big baby birth news comes weeks after two of her “In the City” co-stars announced they are also expecting babies. On June 16, Denver and Sundin posted to Instagram to reveal they are expecting their first child two years after tying the knot.

The Bravo couple confirmed to People that they are expecting a baby girl. “We always said we’d be happy either way, but there’s been something really fun about imagining the little person she’s going to become and who she will look like,” the couple told the outlet in a statement.

In addition, in May, Najor and her husband Nick Barber announced they are expecting their first baby later this year. “We’re beyond excited to become parents and start this next chapter together,” the couple told People. “Growing our family is something we’ve dreamed about for so long, and we feel incredibly lucky to be surrounded by so much love and support as we prepare to welcome our baby.”

The “In the City” baby boom will play out on TV should the series be picked up for a second season.

Denver and Sundin noted, “It’s honestly crazy that two of our closest friends and cast mates from ‘In the City,’ Yvonne and Danielle, are also pregnant, and we’re all due around the same time. There’s something really special about experiencing this season of life together. We get to share milestones, swap stories, and navigate all the excitement of becoming parents side-by-side, which has made the journey even more meaningful.”