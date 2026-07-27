Danielle Olivera Celebrates a Sweet New Milestone for Baby Aidan 

Danielle Olivera is celebrating another special milestone for her newborn son, Aidan Santos Heavey.

The “In the City” star shared a touching update with fans on Sunday, July 26, revealing that Aidan recently enjoyed his very first bath.

Olivera Shared the Sweet Milestone to Social Media

The sweet moment comes just over a month after he arrived prematurely and continues receiving care in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU).

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Olivera posted a photo of the milestone with the caption, “Aidan’s first bath 🥹🫧.”

The heartwarming image showed baby Aidan relaxing in a tiny infant bath while tightly holding one of his mom’s fingers.

Olivera’s partner, Eoin Heavey, was also pictured in the family moment as the couple celebrated another step forward in their son’s journey.

Since welcoming Aidan, Olivera has regularly updated followers on his progress, sharing both the challenges and joyful moments that come with having a premature baby in the NICU.

Earlier this month, on July 18, she posted a carousel of photos documenting Aidan’s first several weeks after his early arrival.

“Welcome to the world, Aidan Santos Heavey,” Olivera wrote. “Already making his own rules, Aidan arrived on June 21st at just 28 weeks (+5 days). Tiny, mighty, and clearly not interested in our timeline.”

She also reassured supporters that her son continues to make encouraging progress under the care of his medical team.

“He’s thriving at @stonybrookmedicine NICU and getting stronger every day while keeping Mom & Dad on our toes,” she shared.

Olivera made sure to recognize the doctors and nurses caring for Aidan throughout his NICU stay.

“To the incredible NICU team at Stony Brook, our family and friends, and every NICU mom who’s reached out with love, advice, and hope—thank you. You’ve carried us through more than you’ll ever know.”

She concluded the emotional message by looking ahead to the day they can finally leave the hospital together.

“We can’t wait for the day we finally bring you home, Aidan. Until then, we’ll be cheering you on every step of the way.”

Aidan Was Born About 10 Weeks Early

The couple first announced Aidan’s birth through a Father’s Day post after he arrived on June 21, roughly 10 weeks before his expected due date.

“Aidan Santos Heavey born June 21, 2026 – 10 weeks early – longest day of the year both solstice wise and for mom and dad,” Heavey wrote at the time.

He also gave followers an early glimpse into what the family’s next few months would look like.

“He’s heading to summer camp at NICU for the first 2/3 months in this world but mom and dad can’t wait to bring him home hopefully soon,” Heavey added.

Since then, Olivera and Heavey have continued documenting Aidan’s journey, celebrating each new achievement along the way. He even wore a cute white outfit to celebrate Wimbledon earlier in the month.

While the newborn still has more growing to do before heading home, milestones like his first bath have given the family plenty to smile about.