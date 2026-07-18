Danielle Olivera Shares Heartfelt NICU Update on Baby Aidan: ‘Getting Stronger Every Day’

Danielle Olivera is giving fans another heartfelt update on her newborn son, Aidan Santos Heavey, as he continues to make progress in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU).

The “In the City” star shared an emotional Instagram post on Saturday, July 18, featuring a carousel of photos documenting Aidan’s first weeks of life after arriving prematurely.

Olivera Update on Her Baby

“Welcome to the world, Aidan Santos Heavey,” Olivera began in the caption. “Already making his own rules, Aidan arrived on June 21st at just 28 weeks (+5 days). Tiny, mighty, and clearly not interested in our timeline.”

She went on to reassure followers that her baby is continuing to improve while receiving specialized care.

“He’s thriving at @stonybrookmedicine NICU and getting stronger every day while keeping Mom & Dad on our toes.”

Olivera also took a moment to thank the medical team caring for Aidan, along with loved ones and fellow NICU parents who have supported the family during the unexpected journey.

“To the incredible NICU team at Stony Brook, our family and friends, and every NICU mom who’s reached out with love, advice, and hope—thank you. You’ve carried us through more than you’ll ever know.”

She concluded the touching message by looking ahead to the day they can finally leave the hospital together.

“We can’t wait for the day we finally bring you home, Aidan. Until then, we’ll be cheering you on every step of the way.”

The carousel included several intimate moments from the past month. In one image, Olivera smiles as she gently holds Aidan’s tiny hand while he remains connected to hospital monitors.

Other photos capture the reality star and partner Eoin Heavey spending time with their son in the NICU, offering skin-to-skin cuddles and celebrating milestones together.

The final slide included an encouraging progress update, revealing that Aidan is now 28 days old and weighs 5 pounds, 6 ounces.

The Couple Has Shared Updates on Aidan

Olivera has been candid with fans throughout Aidan’s NICU stay. Earlier this month, she shared another update on Instagram Stories after dressing him in his first Wimbledon-inspired outfit.

“Eoin dubbed them his Wimbledon whites,” she joked after showing off the all-white ensemble.

She also offered an honest look at the emotional challenges of caring for a premature baby.

“He’s a feisty and mighty little one,” Olivera wrote. “Makes mama go crazy when he gets tachy or brady but loves his cuddles.”

Despite the stress, Olivera found room for humor, adding, “Dad in charge of poop diapers for the time being… he appears to be working on one now.”

Olivera and Heavey first announced Aidan’s birth in a Father’s Day post after he arrived on June 21, roughly 10 weeks ahead of schedule.

“Aidan Santos Heavey born June 21, 2026 – 10 weeks early – longest day of the year both solstice wise and for mom and dad,” Heavey wrote at the time. “He’s heading to summer camp at NICU for the first 2/3 months in this world but mom and dad can’t wait to bring him home hopefully soon.”

Since then, the couple has continued sharing Aidan’s progress, with each update reflecting both the challenges of life in the NICU and the joy of watching their son grow stronger each day.