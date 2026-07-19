‘The Wire’ Actor’s Autopsy Results Revealed Following His Passing

The results of Bobby J. Brown’s autopsy results are in, officially confirming his cause of death. The actress known from hit HBO series “The Wire” sadly passed away in February of this year at the age of 63 in Maryland.

What The Report Says

According to the autopsy report, Bobby’s cause of death was noted down as being diffuse thermal injury and smoke inhalation following a fire that broke out in a barn. A toxicology report further showed that Bobby’s blood contained 71 per cent carbon monoxide as well as evidence of alcohol consumption.

Bobby entered the barn before attempting to jump-start a vehicle. He later called out to his family for a fire extinguisher to try to put out the blaze that sparked up in the barn but no one was able to grab one in time to help control the flames. His passing has been ruled as an accident.

His agent, Albert Bramante, told TMZ of his passing, saying: “I am upset and saddened. He was such a good actor and person. He was totally dedicated to the craft of acting and was a joy to work with.”

Tributes Poured In

Fans poured in with love and condolences following the news of Bobby’s passing. Taking to the comments section of TMZ’s Instagram post, hundreds of fans said their piece.

One user said: “RIP. My condolences to his family and loved ones.”

A second shared: “Rest easy.”

Meanwhile other added “may his soul rest in eternal peace”, “so sad, rest in peace,” and “So tragic, may he rest in peace. Prayers up to his loved ones.”

More fans shared their love over on X, noting his appearance in other programs and films. One said: “Sorry to see him go so young. I was just watching him on Homicide last night. RIP.”

Another added: “RIP! He was very good and had a strong presence in his brief scenes in We Own This City. Very believable as Bernthal’s character’s predecessor.”

Bobby J. Brown’s Career

Bobby played the role of Officer Bobby Brown on “The Wire” across 12 episodes in seasons 1 4 and 5 of the show between 2002 and 2008. His character was based on a real life policeman who served in Baltimore.

Though prior to pivoting to a career in acting, Bobby was actually a Golden Gloves boxing champion who fought as a pro in Atlantic City. He trained under the mentor Carmen Graziano and even fought Pernell “Sweet Pea” Whitaker, who is a Hall of Fame boxer.

Aside from starring in “The Wire”, Bobby also appeared in HBO miniseries “The Corner”, “Homicide: Life on the Street” (NBC), and he had two separate guest roles in “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” (NBC). In terms of films Bobby appeared in “P****r” (1998), “Love the Hard Way” (2001), “From Within” (2008), “My One and Only” (2009) and most recently before his passing, “Mailman” (2023).

The late star additionally directed the documentaries “Off the Chain” (2006) and “Tear the Roof Off” (2016).