1975 Front Man Matty Healy Marries Model Gabbriette in LA

Matty Healy and Gabbriette Bechtel wed on Saturday, July 18.

The frontman of the rock band 1975 and the American model married in an outdoor ceremony at Castillo del Lago, Madonna’s former estate in Los Angeles.

“Matty Healy and Gabbriette Bechtel were married yesterday at a private ceremony in Los Angeles, attended by their family and close friends,” representatives for the couple told PEOPLE in a statement.

Healy famously had a whirlwind romance with Taylor Swift in 2023, following her break-up from Joe Alwyn. The pair had known each other for nearly a decade. Many believe this romance served as major inspiration for Swift’s 2024 album The Tortured Poets Department

Matt and Gabbriette Are A Married Couple!

@extra_tv Just married! 🤍👰🏻‍♀️🤵🏻 The 1975 frontman Matty Healy and model Gabriette Bechtel said “I do” on Saturday in a romantic sunset ceremony at Madonna’s former Hollywood Hills estate beneath the iconic Hollywood sign. (🎥: Backgrid) #the1975 #mattyhealy #gabriette ♬ original sound – ExtraTV

A video shared on TikTok by Extra shows the newlyweds kissing at the altar and posing for a photographer at the Spanish Colonial Revival Mansion in the Hollywood Hills.

The British rocker wore a classic black tuxedo, while the model stunned in a white gown with a traditional veil.

According to JustJared, the couple’s star-studded guest list included Charli XCX and husband George Daniel — who is the drummer in The 1975 — alongside influencers Anastasia Karanikolaou, Sydney Lynn Carlson and Devon Lee Carlson alongside her fiancé Duke Nicholson, models Fai Khadra, Alex Consani, Tyrell Hampton, YouTuber Alex O’Connor, and Quenlin Blackwell.

Many of the guests were seen wearing chic black looks, rather than your standard wedding florals and pastels. Sources told Vogue that the celeb couple set an old Hollywood glamour dress code for their big day:

Healy’s mother, British TV personality Denise Welch, revealed in May on Tom Hirschsprung’s Podcast that the wedding was set for July and said she was “very excited” for the couple to marry.

She also gushed about his relationship with Gabbriette on British magazine show Loose Women in 2024, “I couldn’t be more thrilled. We couldn’t be happier — she is everything I would want in a daughter-in-law.”

Gabbriette Revealed Her ‘Wedding Rules’

In February 2026, for Jimmy Choo’s bridal campaign, the model who also appeared in I Know What You Did Last Summer shared some of her wedding rules for fellow brides. She told the fashion line, “This is a celebration, not a performance,” but, “Remember, this is about love — and looking hot — but mainly about love.”

The model and actress explained to PEOPLE in July last year that her wedding planning would “take a while because I’m bad at planning stuff,” but did say she was working on it.

“Let your fiancé think that they’re helping. They pick the music, you pick everything else. Democracy!” she joked about her rock star partner.

Matty Healy and Gabbriette’s Love Story

Matty Healy and Gabbriette Bechtel were first linked in September after they were spotted putting on the PDA in New York. In an April 2024 interview with Homme Girls, Gabbriette revealed that the pair met when she went to watch The 1975 perform. “He came to LA and we’ve been in love ever since,” she gushed.

In October 2023, the model and socialite shared a photo of herself wearing a racy outfit on Instagram. Matty’s mother replied in the comments section: “That’s exactly how I hope to look in mine when it arrives!”

In December 2023, she hard-launched their romance by posting a photo booth photo of the couple together. By June 2025, the famous couple were engaged. She confirmed he proposed with a black diamond wedding ring.

“I have known for a few weeks that Matty got engaged,” The rocker’s mother, Denise Welch, said during an episode of Loose Women. “They went over to see their friends in New York, and I woke up this morning to find they put it on Instagram — Instagram official! He’s got engaged to Gabriella Bechtel, Gabbriette as she’s known. I couldn’t be more thrilled. She’s from Los Angeles, she’s absolutely gorgeous.”