What to Watch This Week? TV Premieres Arriving July 20-26, 2026

If last week’s lineup felt a little light, this week keeps the momentum going with several notable premieres across streaming, cable, and premium television. While there are a couple of slower days on the calendar, there are still plenty of new series making their debut.

Yep, food competitions, home renovation, animation, documentaries, and comedy are all represented this week. It seems like there’s something new arriving almost every day, even if the busiest premieres are packed into the second half of the week. Honestly, whether the goal is discovering a brand-new favorite or checking out the latest spin-off from a familiar franchise, there are several shows worth adding to the watchlist.

Most of July’s new series continue to arrive on streaming and cable networks as the summer TV season rolls on. Here’s what is premiering this week. (Note: All times are Eastern unless otherwise stated.)

Monday, July 20, 2026

Sometimes a quiet Monday isn’t a bad thing. It gives everyone a chance to catch up on everything that premiered over the previous week before the schedule starts filling up again.

No new TV premieres are scheduled.

Tuesday, July 21, 2026

HGTV gets the week started with a brand-new series centered around unique and unusual purchases. Fans of home and lifestyle programming will probably want to see what this latest concept has in store.

“Extreme Buyers Club,” hosted by Noel Collier, premieres at 8:00pm on HGTV.

Wednesday, July 22, 2026

Wednesday belongs to history fans with a documentary event exploring one of the world’s most famous ancient cities. Yep, releasing all three episodes at once means viewers can watch the entire miniseries in one evening if they choose.

New mini-series “Pompeii: Out of Time with Tom Hiddleston” premieres at 8:00pm on National Geographic. It also streams on Hulu/Disney+.

Thursday, July 23, 2026

Thursday easily looks like the biggest premiere day of the week. It seems like there’s something for both food lovers and sitcom fans, with one series introducing a new culinary competition and the other expanding “The Big Bang Theory” universe. And the new spin-off will probably be one of the week’s most talked-about debuts.

“ Restaurant Impossible: Last Call ,” featuring Aarón Sánchez and Jen Agg , premieres at 7:00pm on Food Network.

,” featuring and , premieres at on Food Network. “Stuart Fails to Save the Universe,” the second “The Big Bang Theory” spin-off, premieres at 8:00pm on HBO Max.

Friday, July 24, 2026

Friday closes out the workweek with two very different premieres. Honestly, Leslie Jones bringing her humor to a home renovation series sounds like a fun combination, while animation fans have a brand-new comedy to check out.

The animated comedy “ Breaking Bear ,” created by Julien Nitzberg , premieres at 2:00am on Tubi.

,” created by , premieres at on Tubi. “Roast My Rental,” hosted by Leslie Jones with Jasmine Roth, premieres at 9:00pm on HGTV.

Saturday, July 25, 2026

Another quiet day gives viewers the perfect opportunity to catch up before Sunday’s final debut.

No new TV premieres are scheduled.

Sunday, July 26, 2026

Sunday wraps up the week with another expansion of a popular franchise. Yep, fans of “Rick and Morty” won’t have to wait long to see where this new animated series takes the show’s President.

“President Curtis,” a new animated spin-off of “Rick and Morty,” premieres at 10:30pm on Adult Swim.

What to Look Out For This Week

There may be a couple of slower days this week, but it seems like the quality of the premieres makes up for the smaller quantity. Between the latest HGTV additions, a new Food Network competition, a highly anticipated “Big Bang Theory” spin-off, and an animated “Rick and Morty” expansion, there’s plenty to keep TV fans busy.

This week’s lineup offers a nice mix of familiar franchises and completely new ideas. And let’s be real; that’s usually the best kind of TV week. Whether the plan is watching every premiere or just picking out a few favorites, there are plenty of fresh options arriving between July 20 and July 26.