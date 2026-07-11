Tom Hiddleston Partners with Ralph Lauren for Wimbledon

Wimbledon is more than one of the world’s most celebrated tennis tournaments. Every summer, this celebrated tradition captivates viewers with legendary matches, timeless style and star-studded moments both on and off the court. Ralph Lauren, the tournament’s official outfitting partner, has long been part of that signature Wimbledon aesthetic.

The brand is adding a touch of Hollywood charm to this year’s celebrations, making Tom Hiddleston the face of its Wimbledon media campaign.

The actor has a long-standing relationship with the brand and frequently sports its apparel. Most recently, he attended Ralph Lauren’s Spring/Summer 2027 menswear show during Milan Fashion Week Men’s. This year’s collaboration adds another chapter to the actor’s enduring partnership with the brand.

Tom Hiddleston Chats with Polo Bear

Polo Ralph Lauren launched its partnership with Hiddleston on social. The campaign features a series of videos of the Marvel actor chatting with the brand’s iconic Polo Bear throughout the Wimbledon Championships.

The series currently contains five parts, which feature Hiddleston and Polo Bear in a garden enjoying teatime and strawberries and cream, reading a newspaper in a posh interior and at Centre Court watching this year’s matches.

In one of the campaign videos, Hiddleston jokes, “Tennis is the only sport in which the worst that can happen to you is love.”

To bring the campaign to life, Ralph Lauren used live action footage and CGI technology.

Since his debut in 1991, Polo Bear has remained a beloved mascot for the Ralph Lauren brand. From his first appearance in plush form to later appearing on the brand’s apparel and in ad campaigns, audiences could not get enough of this suave yet cuddly bear. With this newest campaign, it’s clear this cheeky bear isn’t hibernating anytime soon.

Hiddleston and Polo Bear’s social media campaign spotlights Ralph Lauren’s exclusively designed Wimbledon collection. As the official outfitter of Wimbledon since 2006, Ralph Lauren crafts the tournament’s uniforms and curated signature collections for the event each year.

In celebration of the third decade of the partnership, Ralph Lauren released an expansive collection and launched the Wimbledon x Purple Label collection. The Purple Label collection offers more luxurious and tailored options that sit above the traditional Polo line.

The All England Lawn Tennis Club, who hosts Wimbledon each year, also announced a historic multi-year extension of the partnership with Ralph Lauren. The brand will remain the first and only designer in the tournament’s history to hold the distinction of Official Outfitter.

Tom Hiddleston Goes Live from Ralph Lauren’s Wimbledon Suite

When he isn’t chatting it up with Polo Bear, Hiddleston is taking in the matches at Centre Court. He recently made headlines for his charming interaction with Andrew Garfield during Day 6 of the tournament. The “Loki” actor hopped a row of seats to sit next to the “Spiderman” actor and his partner Monica Barbaro.

Most recently, Hiddleston visited the Ralph Lauren suite at Wimbledon, where he will host two live conversations. During the series, Hiddleston will be joined by special guests, breaking down Wimbledon traditions and this year’s stand-out moments.

Tennis legend Tim Henman joined Hiddleston for the first episode. During the live, the duo discussed and celebrated Wimbledon’s legacy of style, tradition and sporting excellence.

Play

The next live is scheduled for July 12, the final day of the tournament.