Tom Hiddleston Shares Hilarious Throwback Photo Ahead of Exciting New Documentary

British actor Tom Hiddleston has shared a hilarious throwback photograph of himself ahead of the release of his exciting new documentary.

Marvel Cinematic Universe star Hiddleston, 45, will host “Pompeii: Out of Time with Tom Hiddleston” for National Geographic. The series will premiere on Disney+ on Thursday, July 23, and there will be three episodes titled “Tremors,” “Eruption,” and “Survival.”

The IMDb synopsis of the series says, “Actor Tom Hiddleston explores ancient Pompeii, uncovering hidden stories of everyday life. Through a blend of documentary and drama, he brings to life the voices of ordinary Romans, revealing their resilience and relatable experiences.”

As it turns out, it won’t be the first time the “Loki” actor has visited Pompeii. He took to his social media to post a picture of himself on his inaugural visit to the ancient Italian city back when he was a teenager.

Tom Hiddleston Visited Pompeii When He Was 17 in 1998

Tom Hiddleston shared three images with his 10.3 million followers in a post on his Instagram account. The first image is a hilarious picture of himself in Pompeii in 1998, when he was 17, looking like one of the eponymous stars of “The Inbetweeners.”

Hiddleston’s caption on the post reads, “I’ve been to Pompeii before. Once (technically): Summer, 1998. Twice, if you include ‘that other time’, with the TVA 😉.”

The actor mentioning the TVA is a reference to his MCU character visiting Pompeii in the “Loki” television series, when he travelled through time with Owen Wilson’s Mobius of the TVA (Time Variance Authority) to the moment the infamous disaster struck.

The second picture in Hiddleston’s post is of him in-character as Loki on a set designed to replicate Pompeii, with a CGI depiction of the disaster occurring directly behind him.

Hiddleston’s caption on his post continues, “Nothing compares to my third time, exploring what really happened on that fateful day almost two thousand years ago, when in the summer of 79 AD the volcano of Mount Vesuvius, standing on the bay of Naples in southern Italy, erupted, instantly burying the ancient city and all of its people.”

His caption intriguingly concludes, “Or so I thought!”

The final picture in Hiddleston’s post is a more recent one of him in Pompeii while working on his upcoming documentary.

Hiddleston’s fans and followers flocked to the comments section of his post to have their say on it.

Hiddleston’s Fans Found His Throwback Photo ‘So Cute’

Getty Tom Hiddleston.

Tom Hiddleston’s fans and followers loved his throwback photograph from Pompeii in 1998.

One of his followers wrote, “Awe Tom your [sic] so cute 🥹.”

Another fan of Hiddleston’s commented, “Stop! Baby Tom?? Omg he’s too precious.”

Someone else, obviously a Marvel fan, noted, “Iconic!! Even without your little horned friends ❤️.”

“The clothes similarity with the last photo is so cute😍,” noticed one keen-eyed follower.

Meanwhile, someone who is particularly excited for Hiddleston’s documentary said, “I cannot wait to see what you discovered! So excited for this show! And we all count “that other time!” 😉💚”

Finally, one individual proclaimed, “STOP TOM YOUR [sic] MAKING ME CRY.”

Make sure you watch “Pompeii: Out of Time with Tom Hiddleston” starting July 23 on Disney+. It should be a fantastic piece of television and we can’t wait to see it.