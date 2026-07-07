Brandy & Mini-Me Daughter Radiant as R&B Icon Shares Emotional Tribute

R&B legend Brandy Norwood was honored at this year’s 2026 Essence Black Women In Music event and attended the ceremony alongside her lookalike daughter, Sy’rai Smith.

Since finding global success in 1994 with her self-titled album, Brandy’s career has gone from strength to strength. To date, she has won a GRAMMY and five Soul Train Lady of Soul Awards and even secured herself a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Outside of music, she pursued a successful path in acting. Starring as Moesha in the sitcom of the same name between 1996 and 2001, the show achieved longevity and brought in millions of viewers each season. Proving to be the go-to actress for an iconic role, Brandy also starred as Cinderella alongside Whitney Houston in the 1997 television film.

Brandy & Mini-Me Daughter Turn Up to Essence Black Women In Music in Style

At this year’s Essence Black Women In Music celebration, Brandy deservedly received the Legend Award.

In a carousel post documenting the incredible achievement, she posed alongside her 24-year-old daughter Sy’rai Smith, who she shares with ex-partner Big Bert.

For the event, Brandy wowed in a red corset-style dress with a matching skirt. The “Have You Ever” hitmaker teamed the ensemble with semi-sheer red long gloves and a furry hat. She opted for gold necklaces and earrings while rocking short nails.

Smith, on the other hand, opted for a strapless short creamy white dress and heels. She sported short curly hair and opted for red lipstick.

In other bits of content, Brandy was captured at the ceremony, accepting and posing with her award. She also posed alongside many other familiar faces, including Kandi Burruss, Missy Elliott, Tyrese, Tamar Braxton, and Sherrie Shepherd.

Brandy Shares Touching Tribute

As she reflected on the huge milestone, Brandy penned an emotional tribute to her daughter and parents.

“Standing in this moment, I realize the greatest honor isn’t simply being recognized… it’s becoming the woman God always knew I could be. Every season, the celebrated ones and the quiet ones, was preparing me to stand fully in my own light, rooted in faith instead of fear…purpose instead of proving,” she wrote.

“More than anything, I am blessed that my daughter sees what’s possible when you trust God, honor your heart, and never stops becoming. I am grateful that my parents know that everything I am is because of the love, faith, and foundation they gave me. Making them proud will always be one of my life’s greatest blessings.”

Brandy continued: “Thank you, ESSENCE @essence for this extraordinary honor. To be celebrated by a community that has uplifted the beauty, brilliance, and divinity of Black women for generations is something I will carry with me forever. Here’s to becoming. To purpose. To faith. And to the quiet miracles that shape us long before the world ever notices.”

Brandy’s Peers Send Back Their Love

In response, many of Brandy’s friends and industry peers took to the comments section to praise her.

“I love uh sister…. Thank you for being my FRIEND,” Tamar Braxton wrote.

“You’re a Legend,” Ashley Everett shared.

“Greatness,” Laurieann Bibson remarked.