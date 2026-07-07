Kelly Osbourne & Lookalike Son Leave Fans Gushing on Anniversary of Ozzy’s Final Concert

Singer and TV star Kelly Osbourne honored the anniversary of Ozzy’s final concert by attending a Metallica concert with her son and mother Sharon.

On July 22, 2025, rock icon Ozzy died at age 76 with his family beside him. He was laid to rest at his family’s country estate, Welders House in Buckinghamshire. A few weeks earlier, on July 5, Ozzy performed his final show with his band Black Sabbath in his hometown of Birmingham at Villa Park.

Since his death, Ozzy has continued to be celebrated at award shows and ceremonies due to his ongoing impact on the music industry. In February, Kelly, who finished in third place on “Dancing with the Stars” in 2009, attended the BRIT Awards alongside Sharon to accept his Lifetime Achievement Award on behalf of her late father.

Kelly Osbourne & Mini-Me Son Attend Metallica Concert Together

In an Instagram post shared today, on July 7, Kelly, who was unveiled as Ladybug on “The Masked Singer” in 2019, revealed she and her family attended Metallica’s concert at the London Stadium. Pantera supported the show, and both bands joined the line-up for Ozzy and Black Sabbath’s final show last year.

In her caption, Kelly wrote: I can’t even begin to thank @metallica and @panteraofficial enough for taking such good care of us and celebrating my father on the 1 year anniversary of his [finale] show!”

Referring to the bands as “family,” the 41-year-old added: “You guys have always been family to us and always will be. Not only were both shows f**king incredible but I think Baby Sidney found a new best friend in Pill! He is literally obsessed with him and has not stopped asking me when he can hang out with him again. It was a total full circle moment.”

“We love you all so much thank you for the friendship and respect you have always shown my father it means more than I can ever put into words.”

Kelly Shares New Pics of Son Sidney

Kelly, who shares three-year-old Sidney with Slipknot DJ Sid Wilson, shared a handful of new pics of her son to accompany the post.

In the first slide, Kelly, Sidney, and Sharon posed for a group photo with Metallica. The “One Word” hitmaker appeared in the middle while holding her son in her arms.

In the following bits of content, Sidney was captured bonding with Pantera frontman Phil Anselmo. Meanwhile, in the final slide, Sidney was filmed watching the concert and adorably waving at the concert while jumping up and down.

Fans Share Their Reaction

“Love this! Metal icons and baby Sidney! @kellyosbourne, these are amazing photos of you guys!” one user wrote.

“I love this! Awesome that Sidney has loved spending time with metal legends!” another person shared.

“What a darling baby Sidney is . Glad you all had a great time making more wonderful memories,” a third remarked.

“He is adorable,” a fourth said.

“Awe. Love this. You’re glowing and baby sid looks like he had so much fun!” a fifth fan shared.

Kelly Shares Touching Ozzy Tribute

Last month, Kelly took to Instagram to pen an emotional tribute to Ozzy.

“Dad, I still find myself looking for you in ordinary moments the advice I need, the joke I want to tell, the victory I wish you could see. The ache of missing you is the price of loving you, and I would pay it forever rather than have never been your child at all!” she wrote.

“I will never stop missing you. It is an honor to spend the rest of my life loving you. Until we meet again!”