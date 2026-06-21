Kelly Osbourne Honors Late Dad Ozzy on First Father’s Day Without Him

Kelly Osbourne marked Father’s Day by remembering her dad, Ozzy Osbourne. Almost a year after the rock icon’s death, the television personality shared a moving tribute that laid bare just how much she still carries him with her.

Kelly Osbourne Says She Will ‘Never Stop Missing’ Ozzy Osbourne

“Dad, I still find myself looking for you in ordinary moments, the advice I need, the joke I want to tell, the victory I wish you could see,” Kelly wrote on Instagram on June 21.

“The ache of missing you is the price of loving you, and I would pay it forever rather than have never been your child at all!”

She continued, “I will never stop missing you. It is an honor to spend the rest of my life loving you. Until we meet again! 💔.”

The touching post quickly resonated with fans, many of whom shared messages of support as Kelly marked her first Father’s Day without her father.

Kelly Shares Personal Memories of Ozzy and Grandson Sidney

Alongside her tribute, Kelly filled her Instagram Stories with family photos and personal keepsakes. Among them were snapshots of Ozzy spending time with her son, Sidney, whom she shares with Slipknot’s Sid Wilson, plus a screenshot of a tender text exchange that captured just how close the rocker stayed with his daughter and grandson.

“I know whenever I’m feeling sick and miserable, all I have to do is watch the video you sent of little Sid in the bath and it makes me so happy,” Ozzy wrote.

“I just wish you were both still here. I really love the both of you and all I want is for the two of you to be happy.”

He went on to reflect on his health and what lay ahead. “And if there is anything you need from me, you only need to ask. I have decided that the days of gigs for me are over because I need my health a lot more. I don’t know how I’m gonna do back in England without seeing all of my family, you all mean the world to me but I’m sure we will all work something out. God bless the both of you, I love you.”

Kelly’s reply spoke to the bond between them. “Dad, I love you more than anything in the world. Sidney and I miss you terribly,” she wrote. “Do you want to come over this weekend and see my house? Only if you feel up to it of course.”

Ozzy Osbourne’s Legacy Lives On Through Family

Getty TV personality Kelly Osbourne (L) and musician Ozzy Osbourne

Ozzy died in July 2025 at age 76 following a lengthy battle with Parkinson’s disease.

The Black Sabbath frontman left behind an extraordinary musical legacy, but those closest to him have often said his greatest pride was his family.

He is survived by wife Sharon Osbourne, his children and grandchildren, many of whom have continued to celebrate his life through personal tributes and public remembrances.

For Kelly, Father’s Day served as another reminder that grief and love often exist side by side.