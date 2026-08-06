Perez Hilton Health ‘Spiral’ Resurfaces After His Hospitalization

Videos of Perez Hilton addressing his health weeks before his hospitalization on Aug. 4 have sparked renewed interest. PEOPLE highlighted videos that Hilton shared over a month prior in which he admitted to feeling “anxious” and “overwhelmed.”

The blogger raised widespread concerns during a TikTok livestream. His graphic actions during the video prompted thousands of worried viewers to call Miami-Dade emergency lines, believing he was experiencing a mental health crisis.

Local deputies later arrived at Hilton’s residence with a Crisis Response Unit and licensed mental health professionals. Hilton was then hospitalized in a Miami medical facility. His livestream has since been removed from public viewing, while his TikTok account has also been deactivated.

Hilton’s Old Videos Shed Light on His Stress

Getty Perez Hilton.

Hilton had experienced a major life change before his hospitalization. On July 17, the father of three announced on YouTube that he and his children were moving “permanently” from Las Vegas to Miami to be closer to his family.

“I am so excited, not nervous. I know this is the right move for me and my children and my mother…,” he said. “I’m not nervous, but I am stressed because moving is quite the undertaking. And I am feeling a little bit guilty that I’m moving my children again. We’ve only been in Las Vegas three and a half years.”

However, in a YouTube video he posted a week later, Hilton opened up about his struggles relocating to Miami. “I was in a bit of a spiral, because I was overwhelmed with our move to Miami and I didn’t do these things that I know are good for me,” he said.

Hilton added that he was trying to improve his mental health, saying he started going to the gym again. He also said he started attending a new church, recounting his experience at a two-hour service. “I was a little bit anxious, but more soothed and inspired and centered than anything,” he said.

Timeline of Hilton’s Health and Hospitalizations

Getty Perez Hilton attends the grand opening of Caspian’s Cocktails & Caviar at Caesars Palace on January 10, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Hilton experienced multiple health issues in the months before his August livestream. According to PEOPLE, he was hospitalized with “severe sepsis” in March 2026. He was hospitalized once more in April due to a “deep vein thrombosis” on his right leg. Hilton said on YouTube that his hospitalizations contributed to his decision to move to Miami.

Authorities have not yet confirmed what inspired Hilton’s actions during his concerning livestream. The blogger has yet to explain the incident to the public. Bryan Freedman, Hilton’s friend and prior attorney, shared a statement to PEOPLE following his hospitalization:

“I, like many others, feel very concerned for [Perez’s] health, and I am trying to confirm that he is receiving the care that he needs to fully address the causes and conditions which led to this incident. It feels like a moment that deserves kindness and compassion.”

While Hilton recovers in the hospital, details regarding his well-being have yet to be made public. Nevertheless, the videos he shared in the days before his hospitalization offer a glimpse at the blogger’s health and the challenges he experienced in private.