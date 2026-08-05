Perez Hilton’s Family Breaks Silence After Celebrity Blogger Is Hospitalized

Celebrity blogger and podcast host Perez Hilton is receiving medical care after authorities responded to an emergency at his South Florida home, according to statements released by his family, representatives and local officials.

On Wednesday, Hilton’s family shared its first public update, thanking supporters for the messages they have received while asking for privacy as he focuses on his recovery.

The update came after the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office confirmed deputies responded Tuesday night to a report involving an individual who was livestreaming on social media. Officials said the individual was safely transported to a hospital for medical treatment.

Perez Hilton’s Family Shares Statement on His Condition

In a statement published on Hilton’s website, his family and team expressed appreciation for the support they have received.

“We are incredibly grateful for the overwhelming outpouring of love, support, and prayers,” the statement said.

The family also confirmed that Hilton remains under medical care.

“We can confirm that Perez is receiving medical care, and our family’s focus right now is on his well-being,” the statement continued. “We kindly ask that you respect Perez’s privacy, as well as the privacy of his family, during this difficult time.”

Hilton, whose real name is Mario Armando Lavandeira Jr., rose to prominence through his celebrity gossip website before expanding into podcasting, television appearances and other media projects.

Authorities Confirm Emergency Response

A spokesperson for the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office told NBC News that deputies responded Tuesday evening to a report involving an individual who appeared to be harming himself during a social media livestream. The agency did not identify Hilton by name in its statement.

In a follow-up update, the sheriff’s office said the individual was safely recovered and transported by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue to a local hospital, where he was receiving medical attention.

The agency also said deputies spoke with family members at the residence, who confirmed the individual had been alone inside the home.

NBC South Florida later reported that multiple sheriff’s vehicles responded to the neighborhood during the incident.

Perez Hilton’s Management Asks for Privacy

Hilton’s management team also released a statement on Wednesday.

Dante Rusciolelli, CEO of Golden Artists Entertainment, said the company was focused on Hilton’s recovery.

“We do not have any additional confirmed information to share regarding Perez Hilton’s condition,” Rusciolelli said.

“Our focus remains on Perez’s health, recovery, and the privacy of both him and his family during this incredibly difficult time.”

He added, “We are grateful for the outpouring of concern and support from fans, friends, and members of the media. We respectfully ask that everyone continue to honor his privacy.”