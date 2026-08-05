‘Ted Lasso’ Returns for Season 4 on Apple TV

After a long wait, “Ted Lasso” fans have a reason to believe again. The Emmy-winning series returns for a 10-episode fourth season on Apple TV today, August 5.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the season’s first episode.

Ted Lasso Returns to AFC Richmond

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Jason Sudeikis‘ Ted Lasso isn’t the only familiar face returning in Season 4. Hannah Waddingham, Juno Temple, Jeremy Swift, Brendan Hunt and Brett Goldstein reprise their fan-favorite roles.

At the start of the new season, Ted has traded the Premier League for life back in Kansas City. The former American college football coach is working at a grocery store, while co-parenting his son with his ex-wife Michelle.

A surprise visit from Rebecca, Keeley and Higgins brings Ted back to London to coach AFC Richmond’s women’s team.

Sudeikis reflected on where the viewers find Ted at the start of Season 4.

“When we first meet him, he’s really just dad-ing it up,” he told Deadline in an interview. “He’s hiding out a little bit, and slowly puts the pieces together of a different way to go about this familiar situation from the inside out.”

Meet the New AFC Richmond Stars

Getty (L-R) Brett Goldstein, Juno Temple, Brendan Hunt, Annelise Heywood, Shannon Hayes, Rex Hayes, Aisling Sharkey, Hannah Waddingham, Grant Feely, Jason Sudeikis, Jude Mack, Elodie Blomfield, Mercedes Assad, Annette Badland, Tanya Reynolds, Abbie Hern and Lauren Hendricks attend Apple TV’s “Ted Lasso” Season 4 Premiere at BAM Harvey Theater on August 04, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

“Ted Lasso” Season 4 introduces a handful of new players who make up AFC Richmond’s new Women’s Team.

Tanya Reynolds (“Sex Education”) joins the cast as Alice Chilton, the women’s team’s stern, hard-edged coach.

“I think Alice is trying really hard to be a version of herself that she is not,” Reynolds told Elle in an interview. “She’s trying really hard to present as tough and sturdy and focused.”

Abbie Hern (“Enola Homes 2”) portrays Gemma, the team’s striker. Jude Mack (“Such Brave Girls”) plays Boots, the team’s goalkeeper.

“Game of Thrones” and “Andor” star Faye Marsay is the team’s vulgar center back Lizzie.

“She just keeps going. Even when things are absolutely awful, and she’s on her backside, she is able to access something that just keeps going. She can’t quiet the instinct to follow a path that she feels she deserves,” Marsay also told Elle. “She can be much more violent and swear-y on the pitch.”

Rounding out the new additions are Aisling Sharkey (“Jurassic World: Dominion”) and Rex Hayes (“Bang”), who portray twin sibling defenders Niamh and Siobhan, respectively.

When to Watch “Ted Lasso” Season 4

Getty (L-R) Brendan Hunt, Juno Temple, Brett Goldstein, Hannah Waddingham, Jason Sudeikis and Tanya Reynolds attend Apple TV’s “Ted Lasso” Season 4 Premiere at BAM Harvey Theater on August 04, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

While the Season 4 premiere of “Ted Lasso” arrives today, fans will have to wait until next week for Episode 2.

New episodes will debut on Apple TV every Wednesday beginning August 5. The season finale (Episode 10) airs on October 7.

Sudeikis shared a message for fans in a press release ahead of the season four premiere: “As we all continue to live in a world where so many factors have conditioned us to ‘look before we leap.’ In season four, the folks at AFC Richmond learn to ‘leap before they look,’ discovering that wherever they land, it’s exactly where they’re meant to be.”