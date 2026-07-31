Hannah Waddingham, 52, Smolders in Figure-Hugging Dress Ahead of ‘Ted Lasso’ Premiere: PHOTOS

Hannah Waddingham’s smoldering look at the “Ted Lasso” FYC Screening and Q&A has fans eagerly anticipating the season 4 premiere on August 5.

While attending the Q&A event at the Hammer Museum in Los Angeles on July 29, the 52-year-old actress was joined by several “Ted Lasso” co-stars, including Brendan Hunt, Faye Marsay, Annette Badland, Jude Mack, and Abbie Hern.

Before taking questions, Waddingham walked the black carpet in a sizzling Elisabetta Franchi dress. The dark-toned number featured a one-shoulder cut and stylish side zipper, Women’s Wear Daily reported. She paired the figure-hugging dress with a pair of Paris Texas Lidia sling-back 105 heels. The patent leather heel was designed with a pin-thin stiletto and sharp pointed toe.

Hannah Waddingham Sizzles in Skintight Black Dress

Over the course of her career, Waddingham has styled her hair in many different lengths. For the “Ted Lasso” season 4 event, she rocked a lucious short blonde bob.

While taking questions, Waddingham told the audience that even if she hadn’t seen the season 4 script, she would have reprised her role as AFC Richmond owner Rebecca Walton in the Apple TV dramedy.

“I could have literally turned up day one of season four, having not looked at anything and having signed on the dotted line,” she candidly shared in a video clip posted on Instagram.

Waddingham further explained that she feels it a privilege to portray her “Ted Lasso” character for four seasons — and pending the finale, possibly a fifth season.

Getty Hannah Waddingham

“I didn’t need to know an arc. I didn’t need to know where she was going at all. And that’s a really precious, privileged place to find yourself. So I didn’t need to think about the balance or imbalance at all,” she said. “I knew that they would’ve always written Rebecca, drawn her so beautifully. And I feel it all the time, the privilege of being entrusted with this glorious woman.”

Waddingham went on to emphasize how much she sees herself in Rebecca, telling the crowd, “And learning bits and pieces along the way from her myself. So, you know, I’ve loved her arc this season. You know, she has much more of her joy back and doesn’t feel any shame in showing it.”

Why Did Jason Sudeikis Bring ‘Ted Lasso’ Back?

Although “Ted Lasso” season 3 was supposed to be the final end to the dramedy, lead star Jason Sudeikis and fellow co-creators made the call to bring the hit series back three years after its conclusion in 2023.

Despite season 4 being greenlit, Sudeikis explained to The Hollywood Reporter earlier this month that because season 3 ended, he had to make several difficult cuts to the cast lineup.

“Because I didn’t want them to hear it on the internet,” he told the outlet of having to call his former co-stars to tell them their roles wouldn’t be reprised. “And because I love those guys and we all went through something together.”

The previous “Ted Lasso” ending initially saw Sudeikis’ titular character return to the U.S. to begin coaching his son Henry’s soccer team after three seasons of coaching the Greyhounds, a British men’s soccer team in England.

According to Deadline, Sudeikis explained the “Ted Lasso” season 4 plot: “As we all continue to live in a world where so many factors have conditioned us to ‘look before we leap, in season four, the folks at AFC Richmond learn to LEAP BEFORE THEY LOOK, discovering that wherever they land, it’s exactly where they’re meant to be.”

“Ted Lasso” season 4 will premiere exclusively on Apple TV on Wednesday, August 5. The streamer will release weekly episodes through October 7.